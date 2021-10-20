Digital Scent Technologies Market Report 2020 by Global Key Players, Types, Applications, Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The Global Digital Scent Technologies Market is projected to reach USD 4.04 billion in 2027.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Digital Scent Technologies Market is projected to reach USD 4.04 billion in 2027. The key factors influencing the market include increasing demand for the electronic smell sensing technologies, growing emergence of the digital market strategies for the products that include flavor & fragrance, rising penetration for the e-commerce shopping, and higher proliferation for the telemedicine or online healthcare services, and non-invasive healthcare techniques.

Digital Scent Technologies Market Size – USD 536.1 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 28.6%, Market Trends – Growing prevalence of the digital scent technologies in digital marketing & entertainment sectors. Virtual reality & augmented reality are some area of high development which is expected to create a plethora of new use cases for digital sensing as the demand for the smell sensing technology apart from existing virtual & augmented audio visual is magnificently being heightened for a higher immersive experience.

The market research report on global Digital Scent Technologies market, curated through standard and customized research approaches has been published by Emergen Research. The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market. The rising demand for the Digital Scent Technologies products is expected to drive the demand for Digital Scent Technologies , thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Key players in the market include Scent Sciences Corporation, Electronics Sensor Technology, The eNose Company, ScentSational Technologies LLC,

AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH, Scentcom Ltd., Smiths Detection Inc., and ams AG, among others.In January 2018, a team of researchers from Gandia campus of Valencia’s Polytechnic University and the La Fe Health Investigation Institute created a prototype of an electronic nose. The e-nose is capable of distinguishing patients having a Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis without an invasion.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mobile Phone & Computer

Virtual Reality Devices

Medical Diagnostic Devices

Explosives Detector

Quality Control Product

Others

The global Digital Scent Technologies is expected to remain in a very competitive and quite consolidated landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium and large players. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure enormous potential for innovative players. Inclusion of sense of smell is expected to create enormous possibilities of use cases in various end-use verticals especially, marketing, entertainment, and healthcare sectors.

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Marketing

Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

Communication

Others

The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain. However, the latest study expounds on the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath, with respect to this industry. Furthermore, the major aspects of the market have been discussed in the report, with expert opinions on the current status of the market.

Highlights of the TOC:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Digital Scent Technologies market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Digital Scent Technologies market size

2.2 Latest Digital Scent Technologies market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Digital Scent Technologies market key players

3.2 Global Digital Scent Technologies size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Digital Scent Technologies market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

The latest research report serves as a perfect example of the precise analysis of the global Digital Scent Technologies market. It includes the ToC, list of tables and figures, research methodology, geographic segmentation, competitive landscape, future developments, and technological innovation. Moreover, the report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwideDigital Scent Technologies industry.

The current trends of the Digital Scent Technologies market, combined with a wide array of growth opportunities, key drivers, restraints, challenges, and other critical aspects, have been vividly detailed in the Digital Scent Technologies market report. Furthermore, the report takes into account various market dynamics, which, in turn, generate a plethora of developmental prospects for the leading players involved in the of the Digital Scent Technologies industry. The growing proliferation of virtual reality, emergence of telemedicine coupled with higher proliferation of the e-commerce industry are the key factors driving global growth in the market.

