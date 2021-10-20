Canada-Africa collaboration: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to address Africa Accelerating 2021

During the opening session of the upcoming 3-day summit the Canadian leader will underscore opportunities to deepen Canada-Africa collaboration – during a program open to all for virtual attendance (Click here for Complimentary Registration - https://bit.ly/3vxISpF).

The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business is pleased to announce Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address the opening of its 3-day programming from 26 to 28 October 2021.

‘’The Prime Minister’s message will focus on Canadian efforts at home and on the African continent for the restart of African economies,’’ said Sebastian Spio-Garbrah, Chair of the Board of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.

He added that ‘’the address will underscore that Canada and Africa have many opportunities to be strong partners, with reference to existing programs, future opportunities and his visit last year to the African Union’’.

Last month the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business congratulated Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, acknowledging his policy commitments on Africa which include: a strategy for economic cooperation across Africa, including support for the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, facilitation of increased infrastructure investment, and expanding partnerships in research and innovation.

‘’We were delighted to see that some of the recommendations discussed by the Chair of the Board and the President with the Canada Africa Growth Coalition are reflected in Prime Minister Trudeau’s platform,’’ said Mr. Spio-Garbrah.

Prime Minister Trudeau’s address will take place at 09:15 ET (3.45PM CAT) on Tuesday 26 October 2021.

About the conference:

Africa Accelerating brings together leaders from the private and public sectors, policy makers, managers of billions of dollars in investment capital, and showcasing a pipeline of significant projects and opportunities.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business’s 2021 premier partner and lead sponsor, is working with the Chamber to address challenges and advance opportunities for enhanced Canada-Africa trade and investment that will contribute to shared and sustained economic benefits.

High-Level Programming

Our program includes financing options for all sizes of projects and business ventures, export support (in both directions) and cutting-edge analysis, including Canada’s latest policy approach to African markets and the African Union Free Trade agenda. The opportunities for business are enormous, as are the support programs and incentives on offer!

Other confirmed speakers include:

Leaders at Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, including founder H.E. Kgalema Motlanthe, the former President of the Republic of South Africa and Patricia Makhesha, Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Special Projects; the Government of Canada (Tarik Khan, Director General for Sub-Saharan Africa at Global Affairs Canada), the African Union (H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement); Ethiopian Airlines (Mr. Samson Arega, Manager for Canada) the African Development Bank (Solomon Adegbie-Quaynor, Vice President); B2Gold (Neil Reeder, VP, Government Relations), Hatch (Cassandra Lee, Global Director of Pyrometallurgy); The Kingdom of Morocco (Moroccan Agency for Solar Energy); The Republic of Malawi (Trade Minister, Hon. Sosten Gwengwe); The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (Akinyi J. Eurallyah, Post-Graduate Fellow in Trade) APO Group (Katya Blouin, Chief Business Officer); Export Development Canada; the IFC - International Finance Corporation (Kruskaia Sierra-Escalante, Manager of IFC Blended Climate Finance); Mine Africa Inc; McKinsey & Company (Ken Hoffman, Co-Head, EV Batteries Material Research) and many more.

Garreth Boor, President of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, commented: “We are looking forward to welcoming many delegates from across Canada and various African markets, virtually, in addition to our in-person VIPs.’’

