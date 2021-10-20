Tourism App Platform Routemotion Now Offering Digital Discount Cards

BERLIN, GERMANY, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Routemotion, a new-generation service and technological platform focused on sustainable tourism, is now providing digital discount cards as a part of its tourism app solutions.

Based on physical discount cards that allow the user to access discounts at certain shops and destinations, these digital discount cards operate on a similar premise but are mobile app-based instead. They are also highly customizable and easily combine with a variety of other digital services for the tourism industry.

Clients can work with Routemotion to create highly-customizable mobile applications that are designed to be mutually beneficial for local businesses and tourists within any specific geographical area.

Routemotion’s digital discount cards are designed for restaurants, museums, hotels, tour companies and more. If a certain town or region has a number of destinations that seek to attract more customers and gain the attention of tourists and locals, they can join together – often under a third party, such as a local tourism board – to create and publish a mobile app.

A typical scenario may play out as follows. A small town wants to attract more tourists for the benefit of its local businesses. It may hire a third party or join together with local businesses to create a Routemotion-based application that offers digital discount cards to users. The app can allow users, whether tourists or locals, to visit participating destinations and redeem discounts at each of them.

Routemotion is designed to be highly adaptable and customizable depending on the needs of the client. It is possible to combine digital discount cards with a variety of other services, including informational content, events, travel itineraries, audio tours, and other service that can enrich the travel experience.