Cloud Computing Platform-As-A-Service (CPaas) Market - Present Scenario on Growth Analysis along with Key Players
The interest for Platform as a Service (PaaS) Business has been on the flood during the COVID-19 pandemic.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in the adoption of cloud-based technology, increased usage of Internet of Things, growing demand for application development platforms, and technological improvement in platform-as-a-service are some of the major key driving factors of this market. In addition to this, new application developments and product designs, falling prices of cloud computing platform-as-a-service market are also some of the factors to influence the growth.
However, limited flexibility, data security and lack of customer capability are some of the factors, which may hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, new feature addition, shift towards open PaaS and winning IAAS market through PaaS and government to promote digitalization are some of the factors through, which lucent opportunities are expected.
The enterprises are migrating significant processing, systems of engagement and systems of insight to the cloud thus raising the adoption to a very high rate from the past few years. Small and medium enterprise are majorly adopting the cloud technology as it reduces the complex of basic offers decreased infrastructure cost with increased operational efficiency and efficient delivery of services are some of the major key driving factors of this market. In addition to this, Organizations are also trying to adopt the cloud computing platform-as-a-service market. Government are also adopting cloud technology due to the benefits like enhanced storage, disaster recovery, identity access management and risk compliance management.
In order to utilize the benefits of cloud computing, government has embarked multiple initiatives like GI-Cloud or MeghRaj. The aim of this initiative is to implement various components, which include governance mechanism in order to ensure proliferation of cloud in the government. The main focus of this initiative is to accelerate delivery of e-services in the country while optimizing ICT spending of the government.
In addition to this, MeghRaj also ensure optimum utilization of the infrastructure with high speed of the development and deployment of eGovemernt applications. The architecture of this initiative also encompasses discrete cloud computing environment, which is spread across various locations, ,which is built on existing infrastructure with a following set of common protocols, guidance and standards issued by the government.
Major Key Players Include:
• Amazon web services
• Salesforce Platform
• IBM Corporation.
• Red Hat Inc.
• EMC Corporation.
• AT&T Inc.
• Microsoft Corporation.
• Google Inc.
• Oracle Corporation
• SAP SE Inc.
Impact of COVID-19 on Cloud Computing Platform-As-A-Service (CPaas) Market:
• The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected almost all industries across the globe. Further, lockdown enforcements and restrictions on movements of non-essential goods as well as resources in various countries has disrupted supply chain of electronic components & networking equipment. This, has led to delay in supply of electronic components required in manufacturing of the network equipment.
• Companies have continued to expand cloud services and application development service during the pandemic. Before the pandemic took hold, various organizations were providing manual release of applications to customers.
