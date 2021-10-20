2P (Perfect Presentation) Launches "Perfect Engage" Program at GITEX Dubai
Program Aims to Increase Communication Efficiency in The Business Sectors
we are proud to launch Perfect Engage, the latest technology product that we offer from the Perfect Presentation Company (2P) to our clients in Saudi Arabia, the region, and beyond.”RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2P (Perfect Presentation) has launched Perfect Engage, a business and corporate communications software that offers ease of use, reliability, and the highest levels of security.
— Ehssan Doughman, CEO of the 2P Perfect Presentation
The program was launched as part of the activities of the 2P pavilion at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) in Dubai, held from 17 to 21 October 2021.
With the growing importance of data for companies and institutions, Perfect Engage comes as a communication software that combines information security and accessibility, in addition to many advantages to raise the efficiency of communication between the work team. It saves all the internal communication data of the work teams within the institution, makes it accessible from anywhere in the world, in addition to monitoring performance and team communications. Moreover, it provides them with the tools necessary to build effective communication without the need to move between different applications.
Perfect Engage builds effective and easy-to-use communication networks for all members of the institution with the ability to add external users. It provides the services of separate and group conversations, internal or internal and external workgroups, easy exchange of all types of files, video and voice calls, and creation of a job assignment with one click during the conversation while providing the instant alert feature to ensure that no conversation or note is lost.
Ehssan Doughman, CEO of the Perfect Presentation (2P) said, "Effective communication contributes to enhancing companies' performance and raising the efficiency of work teams. Hence, the importance of Perfect Engage which was developed to serve the business sector, to enhance communication between members of the system with ease and safety."
"We are proud to launch the Perfect Engage program, which was a result of 4 years of research and development, and is the latest technology product that we offer from the Perfect Presentation Company (2P) to our clients in Saudi Arabia, the region, and beyond," Doughman added.
The Perfect Engage supports IOS and Android operating systems using the organization's internal contact list (Active Directory) without the need to add users' phone numbers, to build a collaborative work environment using conversations across company borders, and integrates with the intranet of the institution. It has the advantages of high security and privacy with end-to-end encryption and keeping the data stored within the institutions.
The Perfect Presentation (2P) is one of the largest technology solutions providers for the state and private sectors around the region. The company works to enable government sectors and companies to achieve their goals in digital transformation and it has provided many effective solutions in the technical field during the 16 years since its establishment in Riyadh in 2004.
