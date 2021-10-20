Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Overview, Application, Types, Future Growth and Forecasts 2020 – 2028

Emergen Research Logo

SURREY, BC, CANADA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nanosatellite and microsatellite market size is expected to reach USD 7.13 Billion at a steady CAGR of 19.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Technological advancements in nanosatellite and microsatellite are expected to further result in more advanced systems going ahead. Small size and mass, and easy and cost-effective launch and deployment, and high success rate are some key factors driving market growth. Increasing adoption of IoT-based device platforms for monitoring earth, mapping, and navigation is another factor boosting market growth.

The report relies on advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to assess information. The data for the study is gathered from reliable and trustworthy sources, ensuring the authenticity and accuracy of the research study.

North America accounted for maximum revenue share in 2020 and expected to continue to account for majority revenue share over the forecasted period. This can be attributed to rapidly growing communication channels and rising data volumes driven by increasing number companies and sectors going digital.

Major companies operating in the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market include Planet Labs, Innovative Solutions in Space, Space Quest, D-Orbit, Deep Blue Globe, DHV Technology, Berlin Space Technology, ADASPACE, Adaptive Lunch Solution, and Alén Space.

The global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that's better than others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market based on component, application, vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Solar Panel

Onboard Computers

Power System

Antennas

Sensors and Actuators

Thermal Control System

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Communication

Earth Monitoring

Scientific Research

Biological Research

Mapping and Navigation

Academic Training

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Defense

Government

Commercial

Civil

Broadcasting

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2028)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The study aims to provide a forecast of the growth of the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market by examining the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. Further, it provides a competitive analysis and SWOT analysis. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the emerging trends as well as the novel technology that are visible in the market. The research offers a clear look at the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanosatellite-and-microsatellite-market

