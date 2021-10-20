Argentina - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Argentina’s telecom regulator releases ARS671.6 million to boost national broadband connectivity

The country’s economic challenges have been exacerbated since 2020 by the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant austerity measures, coupled with a drought, lower export sales, and an economic slowdown in Brazil – Argentina’s main trading partner.





Nevertheless, the mobility restrictions, rising unemployment, and an overall decline in productivity have had a minimal adverse effect on the telecom sector. Fixed-line teledensity continues on its slow, gradual decline year upon year, but at a much gentler pace than has been seen in other parts of the world. The fixed broadband segment has penetration levels only slightly higher than the fixed-line teledensity; nearly a quarter of the country’s broadband connections are via DSL, although fibre is starting claim an increasing share of that market as networks expand across most of the main cities.





Mobile broadband continues to be the preferred platform for internet access, supported by high mobile penetration levels and nationwide LTE coverage. The first 5G service was launched in February 2021 using re-farmed LTE frequencies. The anticipated 5G spectrum auctions should drive even stronger uptake in mobile broadband services.





While the various fixed, mobile, and cable operators push to expand and enhance their services, the government is also making an active contribution towards boosting broadband connectivity around the country. Its national connectivity plan ‘Plan Conectar’, launched in September 2020, provides funding for a range of programs to increase coverage. In August 2021, the telecom regulator announced the release of a further ARS671.6 million in funding to help operators accelerate the rollout of their broadband infrastructure and services.





This report includes the regulator's market data to March 2021, telcos' financial and operating data updates to June 2021, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of Covid-19 on the telecoms sector, and other recent market developments.







Key developments:





Argentina’s government declares TV, internet, and mobile as being essential public services, preventing operators from raising prices.

5G is launched by Telecom Personal using Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) on re-farmed LTE frequencies.

Ministry of Public Innovation approves passive infrastructure sharing regulations.

Regulator launches consultation on the use and allocation of the 6GHz band for Wi-Fi services.

Roaming charges are abolished between Argentina and Chile.

Movistar and IBM launch Open RAN proof of concept network in Puerto Madryn.

Telecom Argentina to phase out its Fibertel and Cablevisión brands, integrating them into the Personal and Flow brands respectively.

GlobeNet’s 2,500km Malbec submarine system linking Rio de Janeiro with Buenos Aires is lit.



Companies mentioned in this report:





Movistar, Telefónica de Argentina, Telecom Argentina, Grupo Clarín, Claro, Telmex, Telecom Personal, Nextel Argentina, IPLAN, ARSAT, Cablevisión, VeloCom, Fibrenet, Arnet, MercadoLibre.







