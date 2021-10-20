Content Analytics Market Statistics 2027: Innovation and Product Optimization to Boost Growth
Content analytics is expected to drive growth of the content analytics market over the forecast period due to the involvement in social media channels.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid digitalization in the government sector is one of the important factor to boost the global content analytics market. In addition, convergence of text analytics with big data to create useful business insights which help organizations in understanding the consumer behavior is boosting the demand for content analytics market. Moreover, real time content analytics and growing demand of advanced analytics & business intelligence are major factors that drives growth of the market.
However, poor customer relationship management and expensive content analytics tools restricts growth of market. Contrarily, due to the growing threat of terrorism and the growing use of social media and technological advancements in the communication is expected to boost global content analytics market in the forecasted years.
The analysis of the text content in blogs, emails, forums, tweets, and forms of textual communication constitutes text analytics. Text analytics is applicable to most industries as it help analyze millions of emails and analyze customer’s comments and questions in forums. Organizations perform sentiment analysis using text analytics by measuring positive or negative perceptions of a company, brand, or product therefore, increasing the demand for content analytics market.
Impact of COVID-19 on Content Analytics Market:
• Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost all countries around the globe, with the WHO declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the disease are already starting to be felt, and expected to significantly affect the global content analytics market in 2020.
• More number of multinational businesses have deferred their planned advertising campaigns, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Overall, the pandemic is expected to have a negative impact on the content analytics market.
