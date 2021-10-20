List of World Biggest Ice Cream Manufacturers in 2021 | IMARC Group

Submit Release
Ice Cream Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Ice Cream market to reach a value of US$ 83.7 Billion by 2026.

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Ice Cream Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global ice cream market reached a value of US$ 65.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 83.7 Billion by 2026.

Ice cream is a sweet, frozen dairy product prepared with milk, cream, sugar, flavoring substances, etc. It acts as a rich source of carbohydrates, calcium, vitamins, phosphorus, etc. Ice creams are given a creamy and soft texture using different special techniques and are available in various flavors, such as strawberry, chocolate, vanilla, tutti fruity, etc. Additionally, they are widely consumed as desserts and comfort foods and help in producing a cooling effect.

The inflating disposable incomes of consumers and rising levels of urbanization represent some of the primary factors driving the ice cream market. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of various lifestyle diseases and the growing consumer health awareness are further leading to shifting preferences towards innovative product variants, including low-fat, lactose-free, gluten-free, etc. Besides this, the expanding online distribution channels and continuous improvements in cold chain infrastructures are also expected to propel the ice cream market over the forecasted period.

Some of the Top Ice Cream Companies Key Players are:

Unilever
Nestle
Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group
General Mills

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
COVID-19 Impact on the Market
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Structure of the Market
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

