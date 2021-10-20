Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Size 2021-2026: Industry Overview, Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global agricultural fumigants market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/agricultural-fumigants-market/requestsample
Agricultural fumigants represent volatile and poisonous substances utilized to control disease-causing fungi, nematodes, weeds, etc. They are injected two feet deep into the ground and covered with an impermeable film before planting crops or trees. Agricultural fumigants are restricted materials whose exposure causes significant health risks to agricultural workers and safety risks to the environment in the event of misapplication or an accident. As a result, they need to be applied only by trained or certified applicators. The most commonly used agricultural fumigants include methyl bromide, dichloropropane, propylene oxide, dibromochloropropane, organophosphate insecticides, chloropicrin, etc.
The escalating risk of food shortages owing to the expanding global population is stimulating the requirement for innovative agricultural methods to protect agricultural produce and soil from pests, insects, rodents, moles, etc. This is one of the primary factors driving the agricultural fumigants market, since these products are inserted into the soil pre-harvest to kill fungi and pests in grains and crops. Moreover, the growing need to minimize post-harvest food losses is further propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the inflating levels of research and development (R&D) activities to introduce more efficient and less toxic agricultural fumigants are augmenting the global market. Additionally, the elevating product demand in row or bed treatments, deep placement, surface sealing, precision tillage, etc., is expected to fuel the agricultural fumigants market over the forecasted period.
Agricultural Fumigants Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global agricultural fumigants market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
AMVAC Chemical Corporation
Arkema
BASF SE
Corteva Inc.
Detia Degesch GmbH
FMC Corporation
Lanxess AG
Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.
Nufarm
SGS SA
Syngenta AG (China National Chemical Corporation)
Trinity Manufacturing Inc.
UPL Limited
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global agricultural fumigants market on the basis of type, form, crop type, application, pest control method and region.
Breakup by Type:
Methyl Bromide
Chloropicrin
Phosphine
Metam Sodium
1,3-Dichloropropene
Others
Breakup by Form:
Solid
Liquid
Gas
Breakup by Crop Type:
Cereals and Grains
Oilseeds and Pulses
Fruits and Vegetables
Others
Breakup by Application:
Soil
Warehouse
Breakup by Pest Control Method:
Tarpaulin Fumigation
Non-Tarp Fumigation by Injection
Structural Fumigation
Vacuum Chamber Fumigation
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/agricultural-fumigants-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
North America Seeds Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-seeds-market
Agro Textiles Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/agro-textiles-market
Rice Seed Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rice-seed-market
Baler Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/baler-market
Eucalyptus Essential Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/eucalyptus-essential-oil-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/agricultural-fumigants-market/requestsample
Agricultural fumigants represent volatile and poisonous substances utilized to control disease-causing fungi, nematodes, weeds, etc. They are injected two feet deep into the ground and covered with an impermeable film before planting crops or trees. Agricultural fumigants are restricted materials whose exposure causes significant health risks to agricultural workers and safety risks to the environment in the event of misapplication or an accident. As a result, they need to be applied only by trained or certified applicators. The most commonly used agricultural fumigants include methyl bromide, dichloropropane, propylene oxide, dibromochloropropane, organophosphate insecticides, chloropicrin, etc.
The escalating risk of food shortages owing to the expanding global population is stimulating the requirement for innovative agricultural methods to protect agricultural produce and soil from pests, insects, rodents, moles, etc. This is one of the primary factors driving the agricultural fumigants market, since these products are inserted into the soil pre-harvest to kill fungi and pests in grains and crops. Moreover, the growing need to minimize post-harvest food losses is further propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the inflating levels of research and development (R&D) activities to introduce more efficient and less toxic agricultural fumigants are augmenting the global market. Additionally, the elevating product demand in row or bed treatments, deep placement, surface sealing, precision tillage, etc., is expected to fuel the agricultural fumigants market over the forecasted period.
Agricultural Fumigants Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global agricultural fumigants market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
AMVAC Chemical Corporation
Arkema
BASF SE
Corteva Inc.
Detia Degesch GmbH
FMC Corporation
Lanxess AG
Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.
Nufarm
SGS SA
Syngenta AG (China National Chemical Corporation)
Trinity Manufacturing Inc.
UPL Limited
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global agricultural fumigants market on the basis of type, form, crop type, application, pest control method and region.
Breakup by Type:
Methyl Bromide
Chloropicrin
Phosphine
Metam Sodium
1,3-Dichloropropene
Others
Breakup by Form:
Solid
Liquid
Gas
Breakup by Crop Type:
Cereals and Grains
Oilseeds and Pulses
Fruits and Vegetables
Others
Breakup by Application:
Soil
Warehouse
Breakup by Pest Control Method:
Tarpaulin Fumigation
Non-Tarp Fumigation by Injection
Structural Fumigation
Vacuum Chamber Fumigation
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/agricultural-fumigants-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
North America Seeds Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-seeds-market
Agro Textiles Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/agro-textiles-market
Rice Seed Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rice-seed-market
Baler Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/baler-market
Eucalyptus Essential Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/eucalyptus-essential-oil-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here