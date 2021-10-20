Submit Release
Global Cable Drum Market Report 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cable Drum Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global cable drum market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Cable drums, or cable reels, are spool-shaped reeling containers used for carrying and dispensing electrical and optic fiber wires. They are manufactured using various materials, such as plastic, plywood, timber and metal, based on the application it is being utilized for. Cable drums are also used for storing and transporting ropes, chains, conduits and wires without entangling them. They are durable, lightweight, customizable, cost-effective and can endure extreme weather conditions. They are widely used in automobile garages, mining equipment, crane manufacturing, cable handling and transportation applications.

The global cable drum market is primarily being driven by the increasing product demand across the telecommunication industry. Due to the rising penetration of 4G and 5G technologies, cable drums are widely used for deploying industrial ethernet, instrumentation and control cables and communication cables. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the development of smart cable drums that aid in theft protection through built-in global positioning system (GPS) modules, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including the widespread product adoption in the automotive industry, along with rising investments in public and private construction projects, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Cable Drum Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global cable drum market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Cable Equipements
CONDUCTIX-Wampfler (Delachaux)
Coxreels
Willmar Schwabe GmbH & Co. KG
Eaton Corporation plc
Hannay Reels Inc.
Hildebrandt Group
Meccanica Nicoletti s.r.l.
Schill GmbH & Co. KG
Svensson Wire and Cable Packaging AB

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global cable drum market on the basis of design, material, mechanism, end use and region.

Breakup by Design:

Standard
Custom

Breakup by Material:

Wood
Plywood
Plastic
Steel

Breakup by Mechanism:

Manual
Spring Loaded
Motorized

Breakup by End Use:

Cable Handling and Transportation
Crane Manufacturing
Mining Equipment
Garages
Others

Breakup by Region:

North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:            

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

