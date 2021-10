Screw Compressor Market Report 2021-26: Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast

Screw Compressor Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “ Screw Compressor Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global screw compressor market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Screw compressor is a mechanical device that compresses air, gases and liquids using a screw-type motion. It is usually used to provide compressed air to pneumatic pumps, jackhammers, industrial paint systems, sandblasting operations and riveting tools to ensure a continuous supply of compressed air with nominal fluctuations in the delivery pressure. Compared to the conventionally used piston compressors, screw compressors can be utilized for high-power tools and heavy industrial applications without the requirement of high air pressure. As a result, these devices find extensive application across various industries, including chemical, petrochemical, metal, mining, automotive, oil and gas, etc.Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/screw-compressor-market/requestsample Rapid industrialization across the globe is primarily driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the escalating demand for natural gas is also providing a thrust to the market growth. Screw compressors are widely used for transferring gas, vapor recovery, and flare elimination and can also operate under extreme climatic conditions, thereby requiring nominal maintenance and operational costs. Various technological advancements, such as the introduction of energy-efficient and environment-friendly product variants, are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Numerous other factors, including an increasing product adoption by the food and beverage packaging sector, along with the extensive R&D activities, are projected to further drive the market in the coming years. Competitive Landscape with Key Players:Atlas CopcoBauer KompressorenBoge KompressorenGE Oil & GasHitachi Ltd.Howden Group Ltd.Ingersoll RandKaeser Kompressoren SEKobe Steel Ltd.Man SESiemens AGSullair LLCMarket Segmentation:Breakup by Type:Oil-Injected Screw CompressorsOil-Free Screw CompressorsBreakup by Technology:Stationary Screw CompressorsPortable Screw CompressorsBreakup by Stage:Single-Stage Screw CompressorsMulti-Stage Screw CompressorsBreakup by End-Use Industry:Oil and GasChemicals and PetrochemicalsFood and BeverageAutomotivePower PlantsMining and MetalsOthersBreakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/screw-compressor-market We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Market TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsThe Impact of COVID-19 on the Global MarketValue Chain AnalysisStructure of the Global MarketComprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization. 