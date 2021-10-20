Crypto Island Partners With LBank As The First Central Exchange To Offer Trading Of The CISLA Token
EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Island, a blockchain-based project initiated by a group of Dutch entrepreneurs, has signed their first exchange partnership with LBank, one of the biggest exchanges in the Asian market, providing a gateway to a untapped market full of Asian crypto investors.
Crypto Island represents an entirely new concept of community in which a diverse group of investors works together to create a tropical paradise, but more importantly, to build a vibrant and accepting community which the company posits will be its biggest attraction.
The company which launched its token (CISLA) on August 21st, 2021, says that thanks to the uniqueness of their project and its thorough marketing activities, they had multiple exchange requests lined up. Despite the quantity of these requests, Crypto Island was really selective in choosing the right exchange partner. They wanted to guarantee their community that the chosen partner suits this project in the same high standards as they have built their own project.
Due to the 1 percent reflection in the tokenomics of CISLA, the company had to take many factors into consideration while choosing the best exchange. With the need of having a professional exchange that would also give them a bigger market outreach, the choice for LBank was made. Thanks to their extensive communication with LBank they got a premium partnership that also includes a extra possibility of staking your CISLA tokens on the LBank exchange. This will give the CISLA holders a tremendous benefit as the APY will be 50 percent.
Danny Bouwer, one of the founders and current CEO of Crypto Island, stated that he is very pleased with this partnership with LBank. ‘’We chose LBank as our first exchange partner thanks to their status as a reliable exchange that supports reflections in a professional way and the fact that this partnership expends our reach in the Asian market’’.
Twitter: @CryptoIslandInc
https://www.cryptoisland.com
Danny Bouwer
