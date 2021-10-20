Submit Release
Trade Show: Taipei Building ShowDec09

December 9, 2021 - December 12, 2021

The Idaho Department of Commerce will exhibit at the Taipei Building Show in Taipei, Taiwan December 9-12, 2021. This is the largest building show in Taiwan, and one of the largest in the region.

Our SE Asia Trade Office Manager, Eddie Yen will represent Idaho and Idaho businesses at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei.

Show product categories include wood building materials, green building materials, ceramic bathroom equipment, kitchenware, lighting, furniture, decorative building materials, composite outdoor products and more.

This exhibition attracts exhibitors from over 20 countries showcasing their products in more than 2,100 booths. Previous show attendance was over 77,000 visitors and buyers including architects, builders, interior designers and other professionals from related industries from Taiwan and abroad.

For more details, please contact Mitch Ehlke

