ADEKA joins the Online Chemical Marketplace “BuyChemJapan.com”
ADEKA Corporation has begun advertising on BuyChemJapan.com, an online chemical marketplace operated by BuyChemJapan Corporation.OSAKA CITY, OSAKA / OSAKA PREFECTURE, JAPAN, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce that ADEKA has joined the growing number of Japanese chemical manufacturers who have decided to join the roster of companies working with the chemical marketplace “BuyChemJapan”, a marketplace created and operated by the Osaka, Japan headquartered BuyChemJapan Corporation. (President: Masa Oguchi). They will advertise their ammonium, potassium, and sodium persulfates on the site.
ADEKA Corporation was established in 1917 to produce caustic soda domestically for Japan. They are currently developing a wide range of businesses centered around chemicals, foods, and life sciences. ADEKA is proud to be highly competitive on the international stage and, under this new agreement, buyers around the world can connect with ADEKA and its products through BuyChemJapan.
BuyChemJapan is a start-up spun off from Daishin Co., Ltd, a trading company specializing in chemicals. With a deep understanding of the needs and business practices of both domestic and foreign manufacturers and buyers within the chemical industry, BuyChemJapan can actively promote Japanese competitive chemicals to overseas buyers through its well-received free online marketplace, which specializes in introducing chemical products and promoting brand recognition. In a marketplace shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, companies can no longer carry out traditional sales activities, so the time to shift to digital, online activities has come.
The marketplace has been designed from the ground up to help simplify the process of introducing the demands of buyers to leading Japanese chemical manufacturers.
Buyers can...
Search for the required chemical via a comprehensive set of options and definitions.
Make direct contact with the manufacturer with one click; there is no need to deal with intermediaries.
Request a sample, price quotation or make an order directly from the manufacturer.
Make a fully informed purchasing decision through use of a function which allows for direct comparison of chemical qualities and manufacturers costs (available after launch).
Buy with complete confidence as the marketplace is only partnered with manufacturers who produce chemicals at their own factories.
Any business currently being undertaken can be re-routed through BuyChemJapan, benefiting from the additional transparency and convenience the service provides.
BuyChemJapan is actively searching for and partnering with a rising number of chemical manufacturers. If you are an international chemical buyer who wants to negotiate directly with Japanese chemical manufacturers rather than go through troublesome, and expensive, intermediaries, then this is the service for you! BuyChemJapan.com is online now and you can open up a free account by going to BuyChemJapan.com and following the sign-up process - a video which explains how to sign-up can be found here
