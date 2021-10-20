Portwell Announces PCOM-B657VGL COM Express® 3.0 Type 6 Basic Module
PCOM-B657VGL Features 11th Generation Intel® Xeon®, Core™ and Celeron® Processors (Formerly Tiger Lake-H)
Customers can easily upgrade their previous Type 6 COMe module with PCOM-B657VGL and benefit from an optimized balance of computing power, accelerated graphic processing and improved power consumption”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com) a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., and a Titanium Partner of Intel Partner Alliance, has launched PCOM-B657VGL, a new COM Express Type 6 Basic module. According to Maria Yang, Portwell’s product marketing manager, PCOM-B657VGL is powered by 11th Generation Intel Xeon W-11000E, Core i3/i5/i7 and Celeron processors (formerly Tiger Lake-H) and integrated high performance Intel UHD graphics to provide up to 65% higher multi-thread computing performance and up to 70% faster graphic performance with the support of PCIe x16 Gen 4 feature, compared to predecessor.
— Maria Yang
“Featuring up to 8 cores/16 threads with 45W/35W, and 25W TDP, industrial use condition and ECC Support” says Yang, “this basic form factor COM Express module offers long life product support of 10+ years and can support 4 independent displays selecting from three DisplayPort/HDMI, one VGA, and one LVDP/eDP interface. PCOM-B657VGL can deliver superior performance in various environments, the fully integrated and flexible I/O expansion making it the optimal choice for mission critical use conditions and AI edge computing applications in industrial automation, machine vision, communication, IoT, edge computing, medical equipment, transportation, automated test equipment. It is also suitable for graphic-intensive applications including gaming, digital signage, smart retail and much more.”
At a mere 125mm x 95mm, the new PCOM-B657VGL COM Express Type 6 module packs a powerful range of features, including dual channel DDR4 ECC/Non-ECC SO-DIMM 3200 MHz up to 32 GB per DIMM; quadruple independent displays with selectable options—VGA, HDMI, LVDS/eDP and DisplayPort support for up to 8K resolution; 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 8 x USB 2.0, 4 x SATA III, 1 x PCIe Gen 4 x16 and 2 x PCIe Gen 3 x4; a serial I/O supports 8-bit GPIO, I²C, SMBus and UART; 1x 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet with integrated Intel Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) enabled to reduce latency; on-board TPM 2.0 for security; industrial operating temperature range from -40° to 85°C with Industrial SKUs; and AT/ATX mode.
Significantly Improved Computing and Graphics Performance
“The new PCOM-B657VGL features the latest 11th Generation Intel Core and Xeon W-11000E processors with Willow Cove 10nm++, up to 8C/16T” says Yang. “This means it now delivers faster single-thread and multi-tasking compute-intensive applications for workload consolidation, compared to previous generation. But the benefits don’t stop there,” Yang adds. “Based on the integrated Intel UHD graphics equipped with up to 32 execution units (EUs), our new PCOM-B657VGL offers 2x the transcode performance increase compared to predecessor modules and can support up to four 4K displays simultaneously. It also features the PCIe Gen 4 x16 on embedded x86 platform which doubles the data transfer rates over PCIe Gen 3 for higher bandwidth, lower latency, and lower power. It helps to extend bandwidth to external PCIe Graphic Card for AI and AIoT application.”
Total Solution with Carrier Board Design and Manufacture Service
For module computing, we provide world leading computer-on-module product line and design for a wide range of applications and requirements from system integrators. Those carriers are customers value and domain know-how. We treat customers' values as a highly important factor in module computing and provide “concept in, solution out” service for carrier board design and manufacturing service. Customers will benefit from Portwell’s experience and know-how in computer hardware design, flexible and quality manufacturing, and be able to meet their time-to-market targets. Also, as you know, we manufacture in Taiwan.
“At Portwell, we strive to create superior products to help our customers deliver their products to market on time and stay one step ahead of the competition,” Yang confirms, “so customers can easily upgrade their previous Type 6 COMe module with the new PCOM-B657VGL and benefit from an optimized balance of computing power, accelerated graphic processing and overall improved power consumption, all of which enable quick time-to-market for their end products.
“The extended and upgraded PCIe Gen and lanes mean users can support a higher speed I/O card to service more applications. In addition,” Yang continues, “the new PCOM-B657VGL supports the new advanced features offered by the 11th Generation Xeon/Core processors that now boost IoT designs from the edge to the cloud, including OpenVino™ and Media SDK to improve performance and accelerate video inferencing workload. This means,” Yang assures, “that not only do our customers gain the assurance of working with a leading COMe solution provider for the embedded market, but they also benefit from the peace of mind they get from the 10+ years long product life span support inherent with this Portwell product.”
