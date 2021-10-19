Cryptocurrency website secureoptionstrade.online appears to be engaged in fraud against California consumers

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received information that the website https://secureoptionstrade.online represents that it holds a California State Business License in “Binary Forex Softwares” with a California Business Identification # 20201408919 and an expiration date of December 1, 2025. The license is allegedly issued to “Secure-Options Trade Bitcoin Investment Broker.” Its is signed by Secretary of State Barbara K. Cegavske. In fact, California has issued no such license. Barbara K. Cegasvke is the Secretary of State of Nevada.

This appears to be what is commonly called an “Advance Fee scheme,” which can take many forms, as discussed here: https://www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/common-scams-and-crimes/advance-fee-schemes.

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering investment or financial services. To check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, consumers may contact the Department for questions or inquiries at ask.dfpi@dfpi.ca.gov or call toll-free at (866) 275-2677. If a consumer believes a person or company has violated state law or acted improperly regarding a consumer financial product or service, they may file a formal complaint with the DFPI at https://dfpi.ca.gov/file-a-complaint/.