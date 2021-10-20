Francis Santa Tells It All In An Exciting New Interview
Business Image Lift Founder Francis Santa Talks Shop, Personal Life, and Tells His Story of SuccessBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Francis Santa, the founder of Business Image Lift, is very excited to have had the opportunity to give a new personal interview. His business has recently reached an important milestone, five years of service to the community. In his new interview, he shares details about his life, his business, and his entrepreneurial spirit.
Francis Santa first discusses how the idea for Business Image Lift came about and how he made his ideas into a reality. “After having dealt with my own struggles regarding negative online content that was incredibly one sided, the idea for Business Image Lift was born,” says Santa. “After years of research into internet law and removal techniques, we were able to create an innovative new way to remove negative content using the legal system.” And thus, Business Image Lift was born.
Francis Santa then goes on to give a bit of advice for other entrepreneurs, whether they are just starting out or have already established successful businesses. In the interview, he is asked about a habit that helps him to be more productive in his business. “I always answer my phone,” he says. “It may seem simple, but it’s one of the most effective business strategies I have found. While it can be tempting to screen calls, you never know when a potential client is trying to reach you or when a current client may be calling from an alternate number. Always being available means I never have to miss a beat!”
Later in the interview, Francis Santa was asked if there was any advice that he would have given to his younger self. “Keep on going and trust in the process,” he said. “There have been plenty of bumps in the road on the journey to building my business into the success it is today, and there have been numerous times when I was tempted to give up or make compromises that I knew were not right for me. However, I kept pushing and stayed true to myself and my values and in the end I have built this incredible business on my own from the ground up.”
To read the full interview, go to https://ideamensch.com/francis-santa/ and to learn more about Francis Santa and his business, please visit https://businessimagelift.com
Francis Santa
Francis Santa
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn