Winston E. Allen’s autobiography recalls how he desegregated Wall Street in 1962, Article from Westfair Business Journal

Westfair Business Journal Front Page Front Book Cover "I Pried Open Wall Street in 1962

Back in 1962, can you imagine what it took to become the first minority owned Broker/Dealer in the history of the United States? The true story revealed.

I Pried Open Wall Street in 1962 to become the first minority owned broker/dealer in the history of the United States. The fascinating story of braking barriers in the financial world.” — Winston Allen, Ph.D.