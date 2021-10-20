Tavis Smiley’s KBLA Talk 1580 Taps Attorney Angela Reddock-Wright for Show “Legal Lens with Angela Reddock-Wright”
Weekend radio show will host legal analysts, policy makers and change agents to shed light on the nation’s most pressing legal issues and trends of the day.
Everyone can learn something new about the law and how it impacts them and the world we live in.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Legal Lens with Angela Reddock-Wright,” a new weekend morning radio show on Tavis Smiley’s KBLA Talk 1580, launches on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. PT and replays on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. PT.
— Attorney Angela Reddock-Wright
Hosting some of the nation’s top attorneys, legislators, policy and changemakers, employment law attorney and mediator Reddock-Wright will moderate a dialogue of trending legal issues with the goal of helping educate, engage and empower listeners around issues of law. The mission of the show is to “Bring Light to Law.”
The inaugural episode will feature Karen Earl, chief executive officer, and Alyson Messenger, managing staff attorney, of the Jenesse Center Inc., a domestic-violence intervention and prevention organization. Earl and Messenger will explain the mission of the center, while discussing its Legal Clinic and the resources it offers to women and other members of the community. The Jenesse Center is supported by actor Halle Berry and other celebrity, corporate and private donors, as well as grant makers.
Reddock-Wright is excited about the show and the opportunity to host. She invites listeners to join her in this new adventure and to join in the dialogue by calling in with questions and comments.
Future shows will include discussions on a variety of legal issues, including housing, crime and justice, employment and workplace law, civil rights and family law.
Although the radio station and show itself is focused in large part on issues that impact the Black community and People of Color broadly, Reddock-Wright encourages people of all races, cultures, and ethnic backgrounds to join in. She believes, “everyone can learn something new about the law and how it impacts them and the world we live in.”
To hear to the weekly show, listeners may tune in at KBLA Talk 1580 AM or download the app @KBLA1580. To call in with questions and comments during the live Saturday show, listeners may dial the Power Line at (800) 920-1580.
To follow “Legal Lens with Angela Reddock-Wright” on social media:
Facebook & Instagram - @legallenswithangela
About Angela Reddock-Wright
Twice-named a U.S. News Best Lawyer in America for employment and labor law, Reddock-Wright is an employment and labor law attorney, mediator, arbitrator and certified workplace and Title IX investigator (AWI-CH) in Los Angeles. Known as the “Workplace Guru,” she is an influencer and leading authority on employment, workplace/HR, Title IX, entertainment industry, hazing and bullying issues.
Reddock-Wright is a regular legal and media commentator and analyst and has appeared on such media outlets as Good Morning America, Entertainment Tonight, Law and Crime with Brian Ross, Court TV, CNN, NewsNation, ABC News, CBS News, Fox 11 News, KTLA-5, the Black News Channel, Fox Soul – The Black Report, NPR, KPCC, Airtalk-89.3, KJLH Front Page with Dominique DiPrima, the New York Times, the Washington Post, the LA Times, Forbes.com, Yahoo! Entertainment, People Magazine, Essence Magazine, the Los Angeles Sentinel, LA Focus, Daily Journal, Our Weekly and the Wave Newspapers.
