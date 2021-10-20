TRANSLATIN@ COALITION FOUNDER AND CEO, BAMBY SALCEDO, TO TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS ON BEHALF OF THE TRANS COMMUNITY
The TransLatin@ Coalition was founded in 2009 by a group of Transgender and Gender nonconforming and Intersex (TGI) immigrant women in Los Angeles, California, as a grassroots response to address the specific needs of TGI Latin@ immigrants.
On Thursday, October 21st at 10amET, TransLatin@ Coalition Founder & CEO, Bamby Salcedo, will act as a witness before Congress on behalf of the Trans community.
It is important that our elected officials get to learn firsthand about how people are impacted by policies and laws that they create.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, October 21st at 10am ET, TransLatin@ Coalition Founder and CEO, Bamby Salcedo, will act as witness before Congress on behalf of the ERA Coalition. The ERA Coalition, for which Bamby serves as a board member, partners with organizations to provide a strong, multigenerational, and inclusive forum for all voices. This hearing is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the House of Representatives' passing of the Equal Rights Amendment and will review and report on the current status of the ERA.
— Bamby Salcedo, Chief Executive Officer at the TransLatin@ Coalition
Acting as witnesses alongside Bamby will be ERA Coalition President Ms. Carol Jenkins, Virginia State Senator The Honorable Jennifer McClellan, Actor and ERA Advocate Ms. Alyssa Milano, Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center Ms. Victoria Nourse, Founder and President of the Feminist Majority Foundation Ms. Eleanor Smeal and Senior Policy Analyst of the Independent Women’s Forum Ms. Inez Feltscher Stepman.
The hearing can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cl19KLQffnk
"I am honored to be selected by my friends and colleagues from the ERA Coalition to represent trans people in Congress. It is important that our elected officials get to learn firsthand about how people are impacted by policies and laws that they create. Certainly, the ratification of the ERA could save many lives from discrimination. I hope to see in my lifetime the passage of the ERA," said Bamby Salcedo, Chief Executive Officer at TransLatin@ Coalition.
"The fact that Bamby will be testifying before Congress is historic. Her voice is the type of voice that needs to take up space in the halls of Congress, the types of voices that legislators need to hear. I hope that her testimony inspires all of those listening and leads to the Equal Rights Amendment moving forward in the Capitol so that we move closer to equity for all," said Michaé De La Cuadra, Manager of Policy and Community Engagement at TransLatin@ Coalition.
"To see my sister and activist Bamby Salcedo get to testify in front of Congress as a Latina proud openly trans woman is one of the highlights of my life and it's a true testament that change is coming slowly but surely. The work that so many have done for decades continues to be seen by these groundbreaking historic moments. I am so proud I get to work with such an amazing fearless woman! We will all be with you in spirit Bamby as you share your message of TransLatina power #DOWN!" said Maria Roman, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at TransLatin@ Coalition.
About TransLatin@ Coalition:
The TransLatin@ Coalition (TLC) was founded in 2009 by a group of Transgender and Gender nonconforming and Intersex (TGI) immigrant women in Los Angeles, California, as a grassroots response to address the specific needs of TGI Latin@ immigrants who live in the United States. Since then, the agency has become a nationally recognized organization with representation in 10 different states across the U.S. and provides direct services to TGI individuals in Los Angeles.
