Attorney General Moody Announces Arrest of Florida Man for Stealing Thousands Through a Medicaid Fraud Scheme
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, with the assistance of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, arrested a Florida man for falsifying time sheets resulting in Medicaid fraud. The MFCU’s investigation found that Wilzer Bruno, assigned to provide homemaker services to a disabled adult, submitted time sheets falsely claiming work and services that were not completed. The fraudulent time sheets caused the employer to bill Florida Medicaid more than $13,000 for services not rendered. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Stealing thousands from Florida’s Medicaid program is not a victimless crime, it harms taxpayers and the integrity of the health care program. Stopping these types of fraudulent billing schemes not only helps us stop future fraud, it also ensures taxpayers know that we will do everything in our power to ensure their money is being spent in accordance with the law and is not unlawfully squandered.”According to the MFCU investigation, Bruno falsified time sheets from March 17, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020. As a result, Bruno is charged with one count of Medicaid provider fraud more than $10,000; a second-degree felony, and grand theft $10,000 or more; a third-degree felony. Bruno faces up to 20 years in prison, if convicted. The State Attorney’s Office in the 19th Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case.
# # #The Florida Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigates and prosecutes providers that intentionally defraud the state’s Medicaid program through fraudulent billing practices. Medicaid fraud essentially steals from Florida’s taxpayers. From January 2019 to the present, Attorney General Moody’s MFCU has obtained more than $74 million in settlements and judgments.The Florida MFCU is funded through a grant totaling $27,734,297 for Federal Fiscal Year 2022, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. The Federal Share of these funds is 75% totaling $20,800,724. The State Matching Share of these funds is 25% totaling $6,933,573 and is funded by Florida.
