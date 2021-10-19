Governor Abbott Statement On Third Special Session

October 19, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement upon the conclusion of the third Special Session:

"Property tax relief, appropriating funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and redrawing legislative districts were at the forefront of the agenda for the third Special Session. Texans tasked the Legislature with delivering on these priorities, and I am proud to say not only did we deliver on these priorities, but the Legislature went above and beyond to solve other critical issues to ensure an even brighter future for the Lone Star State.

"The Legislature successfully passed an innovative distribution package for ARPA funding — appropriating billions of dollars to bolster COVID-19 recovery, public safety, broadband infrastructure, cybersecurity, healthcare, and more. Legislation was passed that secured a vote on a constitutional amendment that will provide property tax relief to Texas homeowners. Both chambers also passed legislation to protect the integrity of Texas high school sports, strengthen higher education, protect dogs from cruelty and abuse, and expand access to education grants for children of fallen first responders.

"These dynamic achievements would not have been possible without the men and women of the Texas House and Senate who worked tirelessly through the third Special Session to ensure these priorities made it across the finish line. Because of their efforts, the future of Texas is stronger, safer, and freer."