Content Delivery Network Market Predicted to Garner $38,689 million by 2027
Asia-Pacific is like to exhibit highest growth by forecast period, owing to strong economic growth along with ongoing development in the IT & telecom sectorPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in adoption of new cutting-edge technologies in various organizations and rise in need to create new mile stone in communication sector drive the growth of the market. In addition, increase in demand for low latency content delivery among small & medium enterprises fuels the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in need of interactive, efficient and cost-effective content delivery network service along with emerging technology such as augmented reality and virtual reality are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.
According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Content Delivery Network Market by Component, Content Type, Provider Type, and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027,” The content delivery network market size was valued at $11,629 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $38,689 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.3%.
Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/288
Depending on component, the solution segment dominated the content delivery network market share in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period as the solution allows organizations to focus on their major activities such as providing new features in the application, which notably contributes toward the growth of the global market. However, the service segment will show highest growth rate in the upcoming years due to increasing demand of various services such as professional services, managed services. Furthermore the use of content delivery network is increases in various industry verticals such as BFSI, IT and Telecom and others which will increase the demand for service globally which will opportunistic for the global CDN market. For instance, in May 2020 Akamai technologies global provider of content delivery network service partnered with Conviva which is leader in the global streaming of media and video to provide better API service to improve Conviva users experience.
On the basis of provider type, the traditional CDN segment dominated the overall CDN market share in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. As to host this websites traditionally is becoming difficult because of single point of presence of server so content delivery network helps it to build faster, secure and cost effective network for better customer experience which will create lucrative opportunities in the global content delivery market. However, the peer-to-peer CDN segment is expected to witness highest growth due to the factors such as growing use of multi CDN infrastructure such as client-side CDN switchers. A peer-to peer CDN uses end-device information to determine the best ratio of content consumption from a content delivery network edge servers and other end-devices providing the same content. This will provide numerous opportunities for the CDN market to grow.
Post COVID-19, the global content delivery network market is estimated to grow from $ 14,242 million in 2020, and reach $38,689 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.3%. The COVID-19 outbreak has a positive impact on the growth of the content delivery network market as content delivery network technologies are helping enterprises to address the extensive capacity demand of internet traffic. Most of the internet and data service providers are observing around 30–45% growth over a year in the global internet traffic. There is growing need to ensure the content delivery network service providers are having enough ability and capacity to deliver content delivery network with high performance during the increased traffic demand.
Therefore, service providers, such as local mobile network operator and over the top service provider, are making considerable investments in content delivery network in a number of use cases. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic is opportunistic for the content delivery network market growth as content delivery network help organization enable their business objective during work from home initiatives. Content delivery network is observing growing popularity and attention of researchers in both industry and academia as a means to data searching costs and produce the revenue streams for service providers due to the features in networking. During the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations that deployed content delivery network earlier have been able to quickly adjust to the new partners and business requirements that were resulting due to work-from-home mandates. Content delivery network help organizations to cope with the ongoing pandemic and maintain economically positive operations.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/288
Key Findings Of The Study
• By component, the solution segment dominated the content delivery network market size in 2019. However, the service segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.
• On the basis of content type, the dynamic content segment accounted for the highest revenue of content delivery network industry in 2019; however, the dynamic content segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
• Depending on provider type, the traditional CDN segment generated the highest revenue in 2019. However, the peer-to-peer CDN segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.
• Region wise, the CDN market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.
This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the content delivery network market are Akamai Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Limelight Networks, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC, Lumen Technologies, Cloudflare, Inc, Citrix Systems, and Rackspace Technology. This study includes content delivery network market trends, content delivery network market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
Similar Reports -
1. Digital Voice Recorders Market
2 Digital Badges Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
8007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn