Submit Release
News Search

There were 810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,905 in the last 365 days.

‘Lost’ Rolex watch turns up at jewelry shop, owner faces fraud charge

October 15, 2021

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Christopher Michalke, of Seattle, was charged in King County Superior Court with one felony count of filing a false insurance claim for a $14,753 Rolex watch after an investigation by Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU). Michalke is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 25 for a hearing.

According to the investigation, Michalke bought a “valuable personal property” insurance rider from USAA in August 2019 to cover his Rolex Submariner watch that he bought in 2018 for $14,753. On Aug. 7, 2020, Michalke filed a claim with USAA stating that he lost the watch while he was wakeboarding on Lake Washington three days prior.  

USAA’s investigator found evidence that Michalke sold his watch to Bellevue Rare Coins for $8,750 on Aug. 28, 2020 – 21 days after he filed the claim. USAA denied the claim and referred the case to Kreidler’s CIU, as required by state law. 

Kreidler’s CIU investigates insurance fraud and works with the Washington State Patrol and state and local prosecutors on criminal cases. Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year in increased premiums. Insurance companies are required by law to report fraud to the commissioner.  

Consumers can report suspected insurance fraud on the insurance commissioner’s website.

You just read:

‘Lost’ Rolex watch turns up at jewelry shop, owner faces fraud charge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.