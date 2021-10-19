Cloud Encryption Software Market 2021 - Present Scenario on Growth Analysis along with key industry players
Growing demand for growing critical data loss, strict regulatory standards, and data privacy compliance are the major factors of market growthPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing demand for SME integrated data protection solutions, growing concerns related to critical data loss, strict regulatory standards and data privacy compliance are the major factors driving the growth of cloud encrypted software market. However, complexities in effective management of encryption key hamper the market growth. Contrarily, the exponential increase in the adoption of cloud and virtualization technologies and increased adoption of encryption software across industries are the opportunity factors of the global market.
Major players analyzed include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corp., Thales Group, and Trend Micro Inc.,
Impact of COVID-19 on Cloud Encryption Software Market:
• The COVID-19 spread across the country (or across the continent) has made it difficult to detect malicious activity, and the more complex response to these activities is likely to reduce the workload of many security teams. Modifying patches on the system can also be a challenge if the security forces are not working.
• COVID-19 Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated by the fact that many students and staff working from home, enterprise virtual private network servers have become a lifeline for schools or companies and will focus more on their availability and safety.
