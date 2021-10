Automotive Ventilated Seats Market 2021-2027 Outlook and Forecasts in Global Research Reports

Reports And Data

Automotive ventilated seats market is projected to grow at a rate of 5.2% in terms of value, from USD 7.17 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 10.74 Billion by 2027

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Automotive Ventilated Seats market was valued at USD 6.7 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% from 2019 to 2026. Rising global temperatures as well as the increasing demand for comfortable seating in vehicle are the major factors attributing to the growth of the market over the forecasted period. The rise in global production of automobiles has led to an increase in global CO2 emissions. This has led to an increased demand for alternatives for cooling cars. Moreover, increasing average drive time spent in vehicles has led to a rise in demand for comfort seats. This is expected to fuel the demand for ventilated seats in automobiles.Ventilated seats which are used in electric vehicles will thus witness a surge in demand over the future years as more and more customers start purchasing electric vehicles. With the rise in the adoption of electric vehicles globally, the demand for Automotive Ventilated Seats is forecasted to increase through 2026.Major trend that can help increase the demand for ventilated seats over the forecasted period is the switch from conventional powered vehicles to electric powered vehicles which will further propel the demand for Ventilated Seats in electric vehicles over the forecasted period.Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2201 Further key findings from the report suggestThe Global Automotive Ventilated Seats is forecast to grow at a rate of 5.48% CAGR to reach a valuation of USD 10.23 Billion in 2026.Rising automotive industry in countries like China, India will witness fast growing demand for ventilated seats over the forecasted period.The automotive manufacturers are also focusing on developing ventilated headrests for the vehicles that will provide additional comfort to the driver while covering long distanceswith rising heat and global warming during the past few years, one of the major problems faced by the drivers is the increasing amount of heat within the car cabins. Even in cooler regions, it is very difficult to maintain the temperature inside the vehicles, in order to ensure safe driving and comfortability. Therefore, seat ventilations combined with micro-climate offers value addition and significant benefits which maintains the well-being of long-distance drivers.Commercial vehicles segment is forecasted to grow the fastest through the forecasted period.Axial fans can be run at a lower speed without having a huge effect on the amount of air that is produced.Automotive Ventilated seats use energy more efficiently than air conditioners for cooling the car. Though they don't eliminate fuel use and pollution, they minimize it.The rise in global production of automobiles has led to an increase in global CO2 emissions. This has led to an increased demand for alternatives for cooling cars. Moreover, increasing average drive time spent in vehicles has led to a rise in demand for comfort seats. This is expected to fuel the demand for ventilated seats in automobiles.Radial Fan segment is forecasted to grow the fastest through the forecasted period of 2019 to 2026 with a CAGR of 5.6%. Radial fans displace an average volume of air and are meant for high pressure systems. They have the advantage that they are very energy efficient and can realize high pressure.Fuel-consumption standards drive down China’s use of fuel by the on-road sector and encourage the uptake of advanced vehicle-efficiency technologies. This region is looking ahead to advance post-2020 standards for light-duty vehicles.Key participants include Adient (Ireland), Lear Corporation (US), Faurecia (France), Continental (Germany), Toyota (Japan), Magna (Canada), TS Tech (Japan), Hyundai Transys (South Korea), Brose (Germany), and NHK (Japan).Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2201 The key questions answered in the report:What will be the size and growth rate in the forecast year?What are the key factors driving the?What are the risks and challenges in front of the?Who are the key vendors in the?What are the trending factors influencing the shares?What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?Which are the global opportunities for expanding the?For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Automotive Ventilated Seats on the basis of Ventilation Type, Vehicle Type, Distribution Channel, Fabric Type, and Region:Ventilation Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)Active VentilationPassive VentilationVehicle Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)Passenger VehicleHatchbackSedanMPVSUVCrossoverCoupeConvertibleOthersCommercial VehicleBusBox TruckCargo VanLimousinePickup truckOthersTwo-wheelersDistribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)OEMAftermarketFabric type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)LeatherGenuine leatherSynthetic leatherPolyesterPolyurethaneNylonOthersRegional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)North AmericaS.CanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyFranceK.SpainRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaIndiaJapanAustraliaRest of Asia-PacificRest of the WorldMiddle East & AfricaLatin AmericaRequest a customization of the @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2201 Read More:Automotive Leather Upholstery Market@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-leather-upholstery-market Automotive Aftermarket Market@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-aftermarket Smart Display Market@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/smart-display-market Automotive Electronically Controlled Dampers Market@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-electronically-controlled-dampers-market Personal Air Vehicle Market@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/personal-air-vehicle-market About us:Reports and Data is a research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.