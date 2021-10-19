Godfread Announces Approved 2022 Health Insurance Rates

BISMARCK, N.D. - Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread today released the approved health insurance rates for both individual and small group plans for 2022, and encourages consumers to start early, stay informed and shop around.

“2021 continues to be a year unlike any in recent memory. Amid a continuing global pandemic, the Insurance Department recognizes the importance of affordable, comprehensive, and accessible health insurance,” Godfread said. “Our Insurance Industry has continued to support the fluctuating nature of a pandemic. Maintaining a robust insurance marketplace, that provides our consumers with options, is of critical importance to North Dakota.”

Three major carriers for the individual market are operating statewide on the exchange (HealthCare.gov) and off-exchange (through a licensed and appointed agent), along with five major carriers for the small group market.

The 2022 rates are outlined below:

2022 Individual Market Requested Rate Increase Approved Rate Increase Company Name Average Maximum Minimum Average Maximum Minimum Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota 4.10% 5.60% 1.70% -0.60% 1.40% -2.40% Sanford Health Plan 3.30% 8.50% -1.90% 3.30% 8.50% -1.90% Medica Health Plan 10.43% 13.94% -3.49% 10.43% 13.94% -3.49%

2022 Small Group Market Requested Rate Increase Approved Rate Increase Company Name Average Maximum Minimum Average Maximum Minimum Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota 8.90% 10.10% 6.80% 4.73% 6.00% 2.80% Sanford Health Plan 0.46% 5.74% -2.88% 0.46% 5.74% -2.88% United Health Care 2.60% 2.60% 2.60% 2.60% 2.60% 2.60% Medica Insurance Company 6.49% 14.19% 3.31% 6.49% 14.19% 3.31%

*Health Partners is new to the small group market for 2022.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, in 2020, most North Dakotans accessed health insurance in one of three ways:

Employer-sponsored Health Insurance – 58% participated in a group health insurance plan offered by their employer. This includes employees of large and small private companies, federal, state and local government employees and active military.

Public Health Care Programs – 29% received healthcare benefits through Medicare, Medicaid.

Individually Purchased – 7% purchased health insurance on their own through the marketplace or an agent.

Within each method, there are important developments and information consumers should keep in mind as the Open Enrollment Period begins:

Employer-sponsored Health Insurance

If already covered by an employer-sponsored plan, consumers should pay close attention to enrollment options this year. Premiums and coverage limits may have changed.

If an individual has recently changed jobs or plans to change employment, they may be subject to a probationary period, up to 90 days, during which they are ineligible for group coverage.

If coverage from a previous employer is lost, an individual typically has 60 days to enroll in private individual insurance on an exchange through a Special Enrollment Period.

Consumers are encouraged to contact their employer with questions about their Health Savings Account or Flexible Spending Account, or if they have questions about enrolling in either.

Public Health Care Programs

Medicare is a federally funded program available to most U.S. citizens and permanent legal residents age 65 or older who have lived continuously in the country for at least five years. People younger than 65 may also be eligible for Medicare if they are disabled, suffer from kidney failure or ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease).

In contrast, Medicaid is jointly funded by federal and state governments. Eligibility is means-based, and the program has strict income requirements that vary from state to state.

Open enrollment for Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug coverage (Part D) takes place from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2021. If an individual misses the deadline and did not experience a qualifying event, they can still apply during general enrollment (Jan. 1 through March 31 of each year), though they may have to pay a premium penalty.

High-income earners (more than $91,000 single filing tax return or $182,000 for joint filing tax return) may see increases in 2022 Medicare Part B premiums. Enrollees should contact Medicare for an estimate and plan accordingly.

Medicaid enrollees should pay attention to possible changes to eligibility and coverage options.

Individually Purchased Health Insurance

The 2022 Open Enrollment Period will run Nov. 1 through Jan. 15, 2022. Coverage begins Jan. 1, 2022. Consumers can begin researching their options at any time.

With the increased subsidy options available to consumers, premiums may be more affordable depending on your qualification status.

Those who currently have coverage through the exchange and do not choose a plan for 2022 will be re-enrolled in the same or a similar plan. Consumers should take notice that this re-enrollment could result in higher costs to the consumer.

There are two ways to purchase individual insurance, either through the federally run health care exchange on HealthCare.gov or via a licensed insurance agent. A licensed insurance agent can help you with both methods, but if you qualify for an individual subsidy, you must purchase your insurance through the federally run health care exchange to receive a subsidy. A qualification calculator is available at healthcare.gov/lower-costs/qualifying-for-lower-costs/.

As the 2022 Open Enrollment Period begins on Nov. 1, many North Dakotans must soon make critical decisions about their health insurance amid a barrage of news and opinions regarding health care. To help consumers choose the right coverage for themselves and their families, the Insurance Department recommends consumers:

Start early. With more information gathered, smarter decisions can be made.

Stay well-informed. The health insurance landscape is evolving rapidly. What is true today may be outdated tomorrow.

Shop around. What made sense this year may not be the best solution next year, particularly if an employment situation has changed. Take time to shop around and compare prices and plan benefits amongst different insurance companies.

For more information, visit insurance.nd.gov or contact the Insurance Department at (701) 328-2440.