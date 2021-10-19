Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Two Nominees Forwarded for the District Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District

LINCOLN – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Judge in the Ninth Judicial District (consisting of Buffalo and Hall counties) provided the following two names for the Governor’s consideration: Sarah A. Hinrichs of Hastings and Patrick M. Lee of Kearney.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Grand Island, Hall County, Nebraska. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Mark J. Young.

