GTL Supports International Corrections and Prisons Association Annual Conference as Major Sponsor

Also selected as workshop presenter, GTL will highlight technology best practices at virtual event attended by corrections professionals around the globe

Without the cost of travel, participants can attend the virtual ICPA annual conference and benefit from the experience, expertise, and thought leadership from both in-country and global peers,”
— Gad Tobaly, GTL International president
FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GTL, a trusted partner that connects those affected by incarceration with the resources and support necessary to achieve success, today announced that it will serve as a Major Sponsor and workshop participant at the upcoming International Corrections and Prisons Association annual conference.

The conference, which is ICPA’s flagship event, will take place from October 26–28, 2021. With a theme of “Sharing Knowledge and Making Connections in Corrections,” the world’s largest correctional community will be in attendance with over 80 speakers from across the globe. As a long-standing member of ICPA, GTL has served as a sponsor and participated in workshops at ICPA and Technology in Corrections conferences for many years.

“Without the constraints and cost of travel, more corrections practitioners can attend the virtual ICPA annual conference and benefit from the experience, expertise, and thought leadership from both in-country and global peers,” said Gad Tobaly, GTL International president. “The conferencing platform allows attendees to pick and choose from a wealth of workshops and panel discussions which will make it well worth the time invested.”

Tobaly and GTL senior executives will host engaging and interactive presentations at the company’s virtual showroom, which will introduce conference attendees to the company’s innovations. A spirited discussion will take place between Antonio Sadler, a formerly incarcerated individual, and Nena Staley, a former corrections executive from the South Carolina Department of Corrections, showing the measurable impact that GTL tablets had on daily life and long-term outcomes for the individuals at SCDC.

GTL will also participate in a high-profile session at the conference. Christopher Ditto, GTL vice president of research and development, will present on “Going Paperless: Implementing a Digital Grievances and Request System” on Wednesday, October 27 at 11:15 a.m. Paris time, discussing how customizable paperless forms can play a big role in helping facilities with digital transformation. The session will be recorded for repeat viewing as needed.

“Taking the time to attend the ICPA conference is a beneficial investment for corrections practitioners both personally and professionally,” concluded Tobaly. “Being a part of ICPA gives attendees a unique view into the global corrections community.”

About GTL
For over 30 years, GTL has worked side-by-side with correctional facilities and government agencies to provide imperative technology solutions to over 1.2 million incarcerated individuals across the globe. These solutions facilitate meaningful connections, provide educational opportunities, enable successful reentry, and strengthen operational efficiency. GTL is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America and was recognized as a 2021 Top Workplace USA by Energage. To learn more about GTL, please visit www.gtl.net, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

