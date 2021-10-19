GryphonHR: Improve the Employee Onboarding Experience while Increasing your Employment Compliance

Marc Villella, President & CEO, GryphonHR

CEOCFO Magazine interviews GryphonHR President & CEO Marc Villella on their employee onboarding and HR compliance software

Great customer service starts with great employees who understand that without our clients, we wouldn’t be in business.” — Marc Villella

CLARKSTON, MICHIGAN, US, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview with Marc Villella, President & CEO of GryphonHR, a Clarkston, Michigan-based employee onboarding and HR compliance software company.

“GryphonHR is an HR compliance platform designed to monitor and simplify an organization’s compliance with employment eligibility requirements, both initially, upon employee hire, and ongoing, as the requirements for that employee may change during the course of his / her employment,” said Mr. Villella during the interview with CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse. Asked what is the key to simplifying compliance, Mr. Villella said, “The key to simplifying compliance is providing efficiencies wherever possible with compliance requirements, and reducing the burden of compliance which takes time and energy away from a company’s core business. In doing these two things, any individual responsible for compliance can act upon what is required and get back to doing what’s important for the business to be successful.”

Explaining what types of organizations use GryphonHR, Mr. Villella told Lynn, “Right now, staffing companies are a key industry group for us because they do a lot of hiring. Retail and restaurant industries are also key segments as these high-turnover hiring industries need to make sure they’re staying on top of compliance requirements as it pertains to employment eligibility. Another strategic line of business for GryphonHR is our channel partner program. The GryphonHR technology platform was built from the ground up with channel partners in mind, so we have seen some early success with signing up other business partners in the HR space including background-check companies, payroll providers, and Professional Employment Organizations (PEOs), and providing them with a value-added revenue stream to their businesses. It’s a great “win-win” for everybody!”

Asked about the challenge of Form I-9, Mr. Villella replied, “The challenge with the Form I-9 again is that it is complicated and the rules change regularly, so maintaining compliance with what the clients need to do and then helping them get it done, can be a challenge for the channel partner. If they can partner with a provider such as GryphonHR that handles it for them, AND they make money instead of lose money, they have a compelling reason to partner and offer up the service to their clients.”

As for how GryphonHR supports their clients on an ongoing basis Mr. Villella replied, “we strive to support our clients by providing ongoing compliance guidance, great customer service, and continuous feature and improvement updates that simplify their daily tasks. In regards to ongoing compliance guidance, we’ve already touched on that a bit. Our relationships with outside attorneys and government agencies help us provide relevant guidance to our clients. Great customer service starts with great employees who understand that without our clients, we wouldn’t be in business. These customer service rockstars work tirelessly to ensure they provide the best possible service they can to our clients. Lastly, we regularly release product platform updates that are focused on compliance, and based upon customer requested features and improvements. Using these two guiding principles to manage our product roadmap allows us to deliver continuous updates that are targeted to what our clients and partners want, as well as what they need to have to maintain compliance.”

Asked why choose GryphonHR, Mr. Villella told CEOCFO, "Choosing GryphonHR is about ensuring that you are meeting your HR compliance requirements - in particular as it relates to employment eligibility. We are going to provide you with a simplified, easy-to-use process that will enable you to handle both your in-office, or remote workforce, with the best possible onboarding experience while ensuring you are hiring individuals who are eligible to work in the United States.”

