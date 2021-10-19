New Sensing Unit for imagePRESS C910 Series increases productivity by automating registration and colour calibration

Canon (Canon-CNA.com) introduces a new Sensing Unit for the imagePRESS C910 Series digital colour press, in response to growing market demand for enhanced press automation. This option, which is already available for Canon’s flagship imagePRESS C10010VP Series, will enable both commercial printers and in-house print departments to consistently achieve the highest quality printed output in less time and without manual operator intervention.

Removing the need for time-consuming manual calibration, the Sensing Unit incorporates two sensors – a contact image sensor and a spectroscopic sensor. These monitor the front-to-back registration and colour tone of each image before and during printing, adjusting automatically to match the job settings, from the first sheet to the last and irrespective of the operator’s skillset. This real-time adjustment with reference to the printed media adds to the high level of automated colour calibration offered by the built-in Multi Density Adjustment Technology (Multi-D.A.T.), which makes on-the-fly adjustments to match a patch printed on the image transfer belt.

Hiro Imamura, Vice President, Document Solutions Marketing & Innovation at Canon Europe comments: “The imagePRESS C910 is a robust, multi-talented production device that combines productivity, quality and flexibility. It’s had broad appeal with commercial and in-house customers since its launch and we’ve continued to evolve its capabilities, first with additional finishing solutions for long-edge booklet trimming and wire binding, and now the new Sensing Unit. This will prove particularly valuable for the many customers who, in the wake of recent global shifts, find themselves under pressure to meet tight deadlines and high-quality expectations with smaller teams and so need to focus skilled resources where they add most value for customers.”

The new Sensing Unit for the imagePRESS C910 Series will be commercially available from Canon and accredited partners from October.

