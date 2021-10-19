Wolf Administration Celebrates Bedford County Manufacturer’s Continued Growth, Investment in PA at New Facility Ribbon Cutting

CaptiveAire continues to grow and bring new jobs to Bedford County after state funding assisted in the opening of its first PA facility over 10 years ago

Bedford, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin today joined the Executive Director of the Governor’s Action Team (GAT) Brent Vernon, Bedford County Development Association (BCDA), the Bedford County Commissioners, and CaptiveAire leadership at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the company’s recent 100,200 sq. ft. expansion at its second Pennsylvania manufacturing facility.

“CaptiveAire’s success and continued growth over a decade after planting roots in Pennsylvania speaks to our state’s friendly business climate and reputation for manufacturing excellence,” said DCED Sec. Davin. “As we celebrate a second manufacturing plant and third overall expansion for the company—now employing nearly 200 and actively hiring—we also celebrate new manufacturing career opportunities for Bedford communities and major investments into the region.”

CaptiveAire announced plans to open its first Pennsylvania facility in 2008 with $2.9 million in low-interest loan and grant assistance from DCED. The manufacturing plant opened in 2009 and created 75 new manufacturing jobs for the region. The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

“CaptiveAire has a great working relationship with Bedford county. Our employees here are hard-working, very dedicated and highly skilled, producing HVAC equipment and servicing the entire northeast of the country and beyond,” said CaptiveAire President of Engineering and Manufacturing Bill Griffin. “We are happy to be a part of this community and are looking forward to future growth.”

In March 2018, CaptiveAire expanded its initial facility with an additional 84,000 sq. ft. and by September 2020 announced its most recent expansion, including a second manufacturing plant adjacent to its existing plant. The new facility is for ductwork and HVAC production lines and represents a $10 million investment into the region.

“CaptiveAire’s continued growth and investment in Bedford County validates the productivity of our workforce, our great location and the ease of doing business here,” said BCDA President and CEO Bette Slayton.

CaptiveAire is the nation’s leading manufacturer of commercial kitchen ventilation systems, and now provides a complete solution of fans, heaters, ductwork, and HVAC equipment.

For more information about the Governor’s Action Team or DCED, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Penny Ickes, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #