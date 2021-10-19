Chinmaya Madan of Microsoft Discusses the Benefits of Creating Intelligent Enterprise Systems
Chinmaya Madan of Microsoft is an artificial intelligence expert and an entrepreneur at heart. As such, he enjoys providing professionals and business owners with tips and information that can allow them to become more successful and thrive. Furthermore, given that he has a background in artificial intelligence, he enjoys leveraging his expertise in the field to help others become more productive. With that in mind, the following is a list of benefits of creating intelligent enterprise systems.
Predictive Insights
According to Chinmaya Madan of Microsoft, one of the top benefits of creating intelligent enterprise systems is that they provide predictive insights. Rather than responding retroactively, predictive insights allow companies to be able to anticipate the needs and desires of their customers. Anticipating needs and desires happens when businesses are able to identify the right problem to solve at the right time. Inferring problems means businesses can cater to customers without investing in costly user studies. Although being retroactive works well for many companies, being proactive can be one of the top ways to ensure a business's success. In the advanced analytics continuum, predictive analytics is the next step for any strong data-led, data-driven, and evidence-based decision-making organization. It starts with a well-structured business intelligence platform, which can then evolve to help decision-makers predict in structured (supervised learning) and unstructured (unsupervised learning) environments.
Actioning high-quality data
When companies want to build intelligent systems, the first and most important ingredient is collecting high-quality data. The age-old saying “garbage in, garbage out” is highly relevant when building systems that are capable of making semi-autonomous decisions. To successfully implement such systems takes a high degree of user trust, but can pay dividends in the long run with increased customer satisfaction and decreased costs. An important case in point can be seen at General Electric who realized an $80M cost savings by implementing an intelligent data cleaning system that identified and deleted duplicate customer records.
Automatic Upgrades
When companies are dealing with intelligent systems, they get the added benefit of having their systems upgraded automatically. This is because intelligent systems are capable of performing many actions without the help of manual input. Therefore, many of the upgrades are completed without the need for human assistance. This makes these upgrades much more convenient and efficient overall.
Optimization
In addition to the automatic upgrades, these systems also provide companies with optimization. Businesses struggle to identify, isolate and communicate the right problem to solve. Getting stakeholder buy-in is key to project success, and AI can be the enabler for change. Rather than needing to search for and uncover issues that need to be changed or upgraded, an intelligent system is capable of performing these actions on its own. Therefore, Chinmaya Madan of Microsoft suggests that any business that is having issues with an enterprise system that is somehow lacking should consider creating an intelligent enterprise system. Although they are not perfect, they work wonders in terms of remedying these issues.
In conclusion, the cycle starts with collecting high-quality data by having clearly mapped business processes, which can be used to build AI-enabled systems. These systems in turn help uncover and prioritize the right problems that drive profitable impact.
About Chinmaya Madan of Microsoft
Chinmaya Madan of Microsoft is an entrepreneur at heart who enjoys leveraging his extensive communication, analytical, and strategic thinking skills to get results. He is also passionate about teaching and sharing his knowledge with others. Madan believes in lifelong learning and encourages people from all walks of life to subscribe to this ideology. As an illustration of this point, Chinmaya Madan of Microsoft recently completed a master's in AI while working full-time. He also got his PMP and completed a product management course, all in the span of 12 months. Those who are interested in collaborating with him or are in need of his services should contact him today.
