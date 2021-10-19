Australian High Commissioner to Seychelles pays courtesy call on Minister Radegonde

Minister Radegonde welcomed the new Australian High Commissioner, H.E Dr. Kate O’Shaughnessy, yesterday, Monday 18th October 2021, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy. Dr. O’Shaughnessy presented her letter of credentials to the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, on Tuesday 19th October 2021, in a ceremony at State House. She is the 16th Australian High Commissioner accredited to Seychelles.

In his opening statement, Minister Radegonde said that: “The relations between our two countries have always been excellent since and even before the establishment of relations.” Minister Radegonde also added that Australia is amongst the countries with the largest Seychellois diaspora in the world.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss various areas of cooperation in which the two nations have worked together over the years. Among these is education, for which Minister Radegonde expressed gratitude to the Australian government for its assistance in training a large number of Seychellois nationals over many years. Furthermore, both diplomats emphasised the possibility of cooperating on various international platforms, such as the United Nations, on matters concerning “vulnerability” caused by climate change and other factors that Small Island States, like Seychelles faces constantly.

Other topics discussed were the effects of COVID-19 in Seychelles, Tourism, Fisheries and Agricultural sectors amongst others.

Also present at the meeting were, Ag. Principal Secretary, Ambassador Lalatiana Accouche, Director General for Bilateral Affairs, Ms. Lindy Ernesta and First Secretary, Ms. Wendy Isnard.

Seychelles and Australia established diplomatic relations in 1976.