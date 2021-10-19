Submit Release
Secretary-General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell to Ambassador of Mali

HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met Tuesday with HE Ambassador of Republic of Mali Shaykh Ahmad Tijani Diakite, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked HE the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, and wished him success in his new missions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

