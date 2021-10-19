Submit Release
News Search

There were 767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,943 in the last 365 days.

Percy Priest Fishing Fatality

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn---A fall from a fishing vessel near Jefferson Springs Recreation Area in Rutherford County on Monday morning results in one man losing his life.

The accident occurred around 10:45 a.m. Monday, October 18. Two men were in a boat, trolling, moving at a steady slow pace, as they were fishing when one individual fell overboard.

Interview accounts indicate that Danny Michael Pitts, 56, Rutherford County, lost his balance while attempting to hook a fish and fell into the water. The remaining occupant of the boat attempted to assist Mr. Pitts by throwing floatation devices and turning the boat back in the direction of the victim to attempt rescue. The 56-year-old disappeared underwater before a rescue could be made.  He was not wearing a lifejacket.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency along with Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Rutherford County EMS, and Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency responded to the emergency.

The victim was located around 1 p.m. using side-scan sonar and Rutherford County Fire Rescue divers made a recovery shortly after.

Photo Caption: Rescue scene on Percy Priest Lake near Jefferson Springs Recreation Area.

You just read:

Percy Priest Fishing Fatality

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.