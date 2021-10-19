Haley Woods, Founder, and Owner of Girls LOVE Travel says to put it on Cruise Control.
They say getting there is half the fun.JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They say getting there is half the fun. Haley Woods says that what if your entire trip was just traveling? On a cruise, you have your vacation right away. No need to wait until you get to the destination! Girls LOVE Travel reminds us that destination cruises will make stops in hot spot ports, but some are all self-contained on a big ship with every kind of entertainment imaginable.
Some people go on cruises all by themselves. If they're lucky, they'll meet someone special on the cruise. Some people go with a special someone or just a friend. Some people go with their family or a group of friends. Either way, you're sure to find a way to have some fun!
If You Are Alone
Alone doesn't mean lonely. You could just chill on the deck with a book while a porter keeps you stocked with cool drinks if that's what you like. If you have a competitive streak, there are usually contests in the afternoon. Haley Woods says to ask your host about them. Maybe you want trivia, or perhaps you prefer the more boisterous belly flop contest. If there's a karaoke machine or arcade onboard, there may be an official contest to take part in. If you're not very competitive, just being a spectator can be fun. If you intend to meet someone, bars and ballrooms are a good bet though shuffleboard is an excellent opportunity to strike up a conversation as well.
If You Are A Couple
Whether you are a romantic or Platonic pair, you can do pretty much everything on a cruise that you would do at home. You can go to the dance club, a show, fine dining, the pool/hot tub, or get pampered at the spa. For married couples, there may be special contests to see how well you know each other. Many cruises will have a formal night in the dining area, where you are expected to get dolled up. It makes for a very glamorous date night, Haley Woods explains.
If You Are A Group
Whether it's the squad or a family, you will find plenty to do together. There will be places where not only can you go shopping, but it's all duty-free! Movies shown on cruises tend to be family-friendly, with superhero movies being trendy selections. The squad might want to hit the casino, but a family might prefer to get their fun at the arcade. Some cruises will have not just a pool but a water park. Some cruises will have special activities for kids so that the adults can get some genuine relaxation.
Conclusion
Keep in mind, "Ask, and you shall receive!" There are people onboard a cruise whose entire job is to make sure you're having fun. Ask about the amenities and where they are. Haley Woods goes on to say that you may even get a suggestion to try something you never have before!
