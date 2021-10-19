Global high pressure processing equipment market to reach $1.23 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Increase in awareness about health among consumers and surge in demand for packaged food and vegetables have boosted the growth of the global high pressure processing equipment market. Additionally, increase in demand for fruits and vegetables is anticipated to increase the demand for high pressure processing equipment. The COVID-19 pandemic and prolonged lockdown in major global countries have caused the closure of production and sales activities of various products.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global high pressure processing equipment market generated $404.6 million in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $1.23 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.

Increase in demand for high pressure processing equipment in the medical industry, rise in consumption of frozen foods, and the development of the food packaging industry drive the global high pressure processing equipment market growth. On the other hand, fluctuation in raw material prices and high cost of a high pressure processing machine hinder the market progress. However, adoption of high pressure processing equipment in the seafood processing sector is expected to open new opportunities for market players.



Download Sample PDF (252 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2531

COVID-19 scenario:

Owing to the lockdown restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, several manufacturers across the global high pressure processing equipment market shut down their business activities.

The lockdown has impacted the sales of high pressure processing equipment manufacturing companies.

The lack of raw materials, interrupted supply chain, and lack of workforce paused the supply chain of high pressure processing equipment.

However, with the availability of vaccines, market will recover soon.

The report segments the global high pressure processing equipment market on the basis of end-user, application, vessel volume, orientation type, and region.



Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the High Pressure Processing Equipment Market Request Here

Based on end-user, the food and beverages industry segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly 90% of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the pharma and cosmetics industry segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on the orientation type, the horizontal segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global high pressure processing equipment market. The same segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period manifesting the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report also covers the vertical segment.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding around half of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030.



Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2531



Top manufacturers:

Leading players of the global high pressure processing equipment market analyzed in the research include Hiperbaric Espana, Avure Technologies Inc, Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology Co Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd, CHIC FresherTech, Stansted Fluid Power Ltd, Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller Se, and Co KG, Universal Pasteurization Co, Next HPP, and ThyssenKrupp AG.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:



Industrial Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023



Self-heating Food Packaging Market - Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2020-2027



Grain Processing Machinery Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030



Ice Cream Processing Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030



Wafer Processing Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030



About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us: