New Unique Investment Viewpoint: Anatomy of Investor Returns Explains How Investors Often Earn Less Than They Should

Lou Melone, CFP® Melone Private Wealth The Anatomy of Investor Returns by Melone Private Wealth

After understanding the history of the equity market, and crafting comprehensive financial plans, I noticed there were certain commonalities to investor returns.” — Lou Melone®

AUBURN HILLS , MI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melone Private Wealth has created a breakthrough way to understand behavioral investing and how to avoid ‘behaving your way’ out of significant returns. Over 25 years of research and financial planning experience has led to this innovative model of behavioral investing.

The Anatomy of Investor Returns explains why our worst enemy to reaching our financial goals is ourselves. This unique blueprint uses long term analysis of the stock market, economic theories, neuroscience, human history, and psychology to explain how as humans we are vulnerable to sabotaging evenly the most carefully laid out financial plans.

Investor Returns are a result from four components: Investor Behavior, Volatility, Asset Class, and Retention Rate. All components are influenced by The Stimulus. This new model, The Anatomy of Investor Returns breaks down all five of these areas with charts, graphs, historical trends, observations from noted economists, and an understanding of the basics of human behavior.

The Anatomy of Investor Returns can be easily understood by anyone who has an interest in securing their financial future - as Melone Private Wealth takes the complexities of topics like volatility vs risk and breaks them down to meaningful, interesting, and easy to understand concepts.

Lou Melone, CFP® started to build his model of The Anatomy of Investor Returns years ago and researched the ideas and concepts thoroughly over time.

“After decades of working with high-net worth families and business owners, understanding the history of the equity market, and crafting comprehensive financial plans I noticed there were certain commonalities to investor returns. When I began to explain these concepts to business owners and other financial professionals, it became clear that The Anatomy of Investor Returns was a simple way to understand how behavior can impact achieving long-term financial goals.”

The Anatomy of Investor Returns is explained here: https://www.meloneprivatewealth.com/anatomy-of-investor-returns

About Lou Melone, CFP®

As a board CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, Lou provides comprehensive financial planning strategies for higher net-worth families to help protect, preserve, and grow their current levels of wealth and plan for retirement.

With over 25 years of financial planning experience, Lou has focused on helping answer two critical questions, which most investors desire: Do you know exactly how much money it is going to take for you to retire comfortably? And to remain comfortably retired?