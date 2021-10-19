Demand for Ammonium Sulfate Market to Soar With Rampant Adoption In Food Additives, Pharmaceuticals And Agrochemicals
Ammonium Sulfate is an ideal fertilizer for agriculture, an efficient cleaning agent for pharmaceutical applications, a strong conditioner for bakery products.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global ammonium sulfate market along with the historical data of 2014, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2029 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Tons), according to a Fact.MR study.
“Ammonium Sulfate has beneficial properties for many end-use industries. It is favorable for market players to divest from traditional concepts of production and product to invest in preemptive development of products such as ammonium sulfate for water treatment and air purification. Future growth belongs to companies with massive global footprint and innovative business strategies.” -Says the Fact.MR Analyst
The global ammonium sulfate market size is projected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Fact.MR registering a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. Growing demand for fertilizers due to the necessity of essential nutrients such as nitrogen and sulfur is expected to drive the market.
Click Here To get a Sample Report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures): https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4544
Key Takeaways of Ammonium Sulfate Market Study
• Solid form of ammonium sulfate will maintain its share-wise dominance, capturing 80% market share along with a steady growth rate. Solid form of ammonium sulfate will grow 1.4X during the forecast period.
• By application, fertilizers are leaders in terms of market share with more than 74% of ammonium sulfate employed in fertilization of agricultural land. Fertilizers as a segment are anticipated to grow 1.5X during the forecast period.
• Water treatments offers lucrative growth opportunities with this segment set to grow at a healthy CAGR throughout the forecast period.
• Southeast Asia & Oceania account for more than 1/4th of market share on the back of agriculture intensive economies in this region.
• Europe is second in terms of market share with an equally promising growth rate as Southeast Asia & Oceania.
• The Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of 45.3% in terms of volume in 2019. The presence of a significant number of manufacturers and growing population and the subsequent rise in food demand is anticipated to contribute to the high consumption of the product over the forecast period
• Canada is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the North American market due to the growing population and increasing agricultural production. According to the FAO, agricultural production in Canada grew from 87.7 million tons in 2014 to 102.9 million tons in 2017
• The Central and South American market is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 4.3% in terms of value over the forecast period. This is attributed to the high adoption of ammonium sulfate in the textile industry and its use as a fertilizer in the agricultural sector
Ammonium Sulfate Market: Key Market Participants
Some of the key market participants in the market of Ammonium Sulfate are as follows:-
• Evonik Industries AG
• Lanxess
• Novus International
• DOMO Chemicals
• BASF SE
• Honeywell
• SABIC
• ArcelorMittal
• Novus International
• Royal DSM
Need More information about Report Methodology? Click here https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4544
The global ammonium sulfate market is segmented on the basis of form, application and region.
Form
• Solid
• Liquid
Application
• Fertilizers
• Pharmaceuticals
• Food & Feed Additives
• Water Treatment
• Others
Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• East Asia
• South Asia & Oceania
• Middle East & Africa
This taxonomy and the detailed TOC prepared are confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than the addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited.
Report Highlights Covered in this report-
• A detailed overview of the parent market
• Changing Ammonium Sulfate market dynamics in the industry
• In-depth Ammonium Sulfate market segmentation
• Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
• Recent industry trends and developments
• The competitive landscape in Ammonium Sulfate market
• Strategies of key players and products offered in Ammonium Sulfate market
• Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
• A neutral perspective on Tire softener market performance
• Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
To get all-in insights on the regional landscape of the Ammonium Sulfate Market, buy now:- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4544
This Ammonium Sulphate Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions
• Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Ammonium Sulphate? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
• Who Are the Global Key Players in This Ammonium Sulphate Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?
• What Was Global Market Status of Ammonium Sulphate Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Ammonium Sulphate Market?
• What Is Current Market Status of Ammonium Sulphate Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Ammonium Sulphate Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
• What Are Projections of Global Ammonium Sulphate Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
• What Is Ammonium Sulphate Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
• What Is Economic Impact On Ammonium Sulphate Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
• What Are Market Dynamics of Ammonium Sulphate Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
• What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Ammonium Sulphate Industry?
Find More Valuable Insights on Ammonium Sulfate Market
Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an in-depth analysis of the global ammonium sulfate market, displaying data on historical demand (2014-2018) and forecast data for the period, 2019-2029. The study provides readers with essential insights on the ammonium sulfate market on the basis of form (solid and liquid), application (fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, food & feed additives, water treatment, and others), and across 6 key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).
Have a Look at Related Research Insights:
Solution Deposition Precursor Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market insights 2018 to 2028 – Read more at https://www.factmr.com/report/1781/solution-deposition-precursor-market
Primary Reforming Catalyst Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market insights 2018 to 2028 – Read more at https://www.factmr.com/report/1786/primary-reforming-catalyst-market
Polyurea-Based Greases Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market insights 2018 to 2028 - https://www.factmr.com/report/1798/polyurea-based-greases-market
About Fact.MR
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.
Contact:
US Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: sales@factmr.com
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Mahendra Singh
https://www.factmr.com/
+1 628-251-1583
email us here