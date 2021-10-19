Autonomous Vehicle Market Size, Trend, Business Opportunity, COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Autonomous Vehicle Market Size – USD 53.50 Billion in 2019, Autonomous Vehicle Market Growth - CAGR of 38.5%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Autonomous Vehicle Market is projected to reach USD 724.36 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The emergence of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) may well be a significant autonomous cars market growth driver. They assist in reducing the pressure on the propulsion by avoiding distractions. These things are mainly equipped with computing and other similar unique features. Additionally, the growing adoption of cutting-edge technologies in mapping, cameras, processors, software sensors and algorithms are resulting in the betterment of the applicability of ADAS in every vehicle.

Emergen Research’s latest document, titled ‘Global Autonomous Vehicle Market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Autonomous Vehicle Market. This report on the global Autonomous Vehicle Market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Autonomous Vehicle Market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.

Key Companies in the market include: Honda Motor Corporation, , Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz), Ford Motor Company, BMW AG, General Motors, Audi AG, Nissan Motor Company, Tesla and Toyota Motor Corporation among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

Rise within the event of smart cities is also a key factor driving the expansion of the autonomous cars market. the electrical autonomous cars help reduce pollution in smart cities and also help to fight global temperature change. By using driverless cars, traffic accidents is decreased by 90%, significantly improving the protection of our roads. Several countries like Mexico, Canada and also the US are deploying digital infrastructure to promote communication between vehicles and networks to assemble essential information, thereby reducing holdup and improving road safety. Therefore, rise within the event of smart cities is predicted to drive the expansion of the autonomous cars market.

Full automation vehicles may well be a key trend within the autonomous cars market. The automation vehicles can potentially perform most of the driving functions in all circumstances, these vehicles are being designed to be used as robo-taxis, among others, like Waymo.

Report Objectives

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Autonomous Vehicle Market.

Examine the size of the global Autonomous Vehicle Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Extensively profile top players of the global Autonomous Vehicle Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Autonomous Vehicle Market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Autonomous Vehicle Market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Autonomous Vehicle Market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base. The report also sheds light on the market players in the global Autonomous Vehicle Market with important details about each market player such as its global position, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, license agreement, and business expansion plans.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Autonomous Vehicle Market ?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Autonomous Vehicle Market ?

The primary aim of the report is to offer precise information to the readers and investor and help them invest after understanding the market dynamics at glance. The report offers in depth information about the competitive landscape of the global Autonomous Vehicle Market with extensive profiling of each market player with its global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, and license agreement.

Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Autonomous Vehicle market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Autonomous Vehicle Market on the basis of source, application and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Camera

LiDAR

Radar

Ultrasonic Sensor

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Civil

Robo Taxi

Ride hail and share

Self-driving bus

Self-driving truck

Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

