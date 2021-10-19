(Video) Iran: Social and Economic Crises Are Countdowns to Uprisings
Social ills, worsening economic situation, being forced the people to eliminate meat and poultry from their tables, considered as countdowns and alarms.
Iran’s Covid-19 Crisis
The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Sunday that Iran’s Covid-19 death toll had surpassed 458,700. The regime’s engineered statistics of 125,000 deaths confirm the severity of the current health crisis in Iran. This issue has been a topic discussed in Iran’s state-run newspapers in recent days.
“Health officials in seven provinces warned of the sixth wave of Covid-19 outbreak. Alireza Zali, head of the Covid-19 Combatting Headquarters in Tehran, stressed that the current downward trend is “unstable and fragile.” Majid Shirani, the president of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari University of Medical Sciences, announced a worrying increase in the number of hospitalized patients,” wrote the state-run Arman daily on Monday, October 18, 2021.
Iran is about to suffer from the sixth wave of the Covid-19 outbreak. The regime could have prevented this situation if it had vaccinated the population using WHO-approved vaccines. Now, despite Iran’s low rate of vaccination and high mortality rate, regime authorities try to show the situation is normal.
“The Minister of Health announces the beginning of the sixth peak of coronavirus in the country. The current situation is uncertain. Yet, he describes the situation as ‘normal’ and states that events like Friday prayers will be reopened next week. Another point is that universities and schools are scheduled to reopen while many students are still incompletely vaccinated,” wrote the state-run Setareh Sobh daily on Sunday, October 17, quoting Mohammad-Reza Mahboubfar, a health expert.
“In addition to Covid-19, we have some other infectious and chronic diseases in the country that we have overlooked. One of the most important of these diseases is tuberculosis. Therefore, we need to prepare for the sixth peak of coronavirus. I believe that the Minister of Health is the first person to promote ‘normal situation’ in society. While stating that the country is ready for the sixth courier, it is still not clear why he tries to pretend the situation is normal?” Mahboubfar told Setareh Sobh.
Iran’s Rising COVID-19 Death Toll Indicate Failure of Regime’s Domestic Vaccine
According to the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), over 460,000 have died due to the novel coronavirus as of Sunday, October 19, 2021. The Iranian regime’s engineered statistics on Sunday reported that the death toll from Covid-19 is approaching 125,000, while the total number of cases to date is approaching six million.
Meanwhile, case numbers highlight the imminent threat of a “sixth wave” of infections.
The current situation is due to the regime’s inhumane policies and practices with the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei directly leading this inhumane Covid-19 policy and actions.
Chief among these actions was Khamenei’s decision, in January, to ban the import of Covid-19 vaccines from Western sources and to emphasize alternatives produced domestically. In comparison to vaccines endorsed by the World Health Organization, those alternatives have proven to be not effective and less extensively tested, with the latter featuring feature leaving the door open not only for the vaccine’s failure but also for the widespread emergence of severe side-effects.
Recent reports indicate that both of these outcomes have been realized with the domestically made alternative to the WHO-approved vaccines. On Wednesday, the state-run newspaper Hamdeli published an article by health expert Mohammad Reza Mahboubfar which stated that the COVIran Barekat vaccine had stopped being administered and that the project for its production and dissemination had been dismantled in response to reports of side effects and a lack of public trust in its efficacy.
That efficacy had been in question since the earliest stages of the project in question, yet with the regime still enforcing Khamenei’s ban on foreign imports, the decision was nonetheless made to fast-track production of 50 million doses within the first half of 2021. The country missed this goal by a wide margin, and on at least one occasion authorities seemed to loosen enforcement of the import ban in order to make up for the shortfall. The ban was reinforced in recent weeks, but with the silent failure of the Barekat alternative and the announcement of new foreign donations, it appears as if it may be wavering again.
It is worth noting that the Barekat Covid-19 vaccine was produced by the Barkat Pharmaceuticals Holding Company which is controlled by the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order (EIKO). EIKO is under the control of Ali Khamenei, the regime’s Supreme Leader.
The Barekat vaccine is entirely ineffective, thus, Iran’s already low vaccination rates will trend backward as recipients find they are still in need of access to an imported alternative.
Meanwhile, the prospective presence of those imports will cast further doubt upon Tehran’s prior talking points, which often overlooked Khamenei’s ban in order to claim that US sanctions on the regime were preventing Iran from receiving effective vaccine doses. This claim was rejected even before Khamenei’s ban first went into effect, with the international organizations behind vaccine distribution confirming that the US Treasury Department had provided licenses for Iran to purchase vaccines from any country.
Such statements underscore the fact that if not for its regime’s policies, Iran could have responded much more quickly and effectively to the public health crisis. And judging by the numbers furnished by the MEK, doing so could have most likely saved tens of thousands of lives since the start of this year.
Khamenei does not value Iranian people’s life
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): Khamenei does not value Iranian people’s life and health. Vaccine bans from the US and France, failure to provide for deprived people, and withholding the wages of the medical staff, form part of the regime’s criminal conduct.
Iran’s Economic and Social Crises
Iran’s state-run newspapers also acknowledged Iran’s worsening economic situation, which has turned society into a powder keg. According to the state-run Etemad daily on Monday, “According to the Poverty Alleviation Report of the Ministry of Labor and Cooperation, 26.5 million of the country’s population live in absolute poverty.”
There have been ongoing protests by Iranians from all walks of life in the last few months to the poor economic situation. In recent days, dozens of Iranian cities witnessed major protests and strikes by teachers who could hardly make ends meet due to their low income and high inflation.
“The protests of the last two months go back to the issue of livelihood. Teachers protest because the poverty line is close to 12 million Tomans, while their average income is 6 million Tomans. Therefore, all teachers live below the poverty line and witness the daily decrease of their purchasing power.”
“The of monthly waste in Tehran has decreased by 12,500 tons compared to 2018. This statistic is largely related to the country’s deplorable economic situation and the middle class’s fall below the poverty line. It is also a wake-up call for Iranian society,” wrote the state-run Mostaghel daily on Monday, October 18. “Three weeks ago, Iran’s Statistics Center announced the latest employment statistics, which were also not very pleasant: 2 million 496 thousand people who were looking for a job in the summer could not find one,” Mostaghel article adds.
“The shrinking capacity of Iran’s economy, the rising unemployment and inflation rate, and people’s shrinking table, are warnings to officials. The resilience of the youth and the frustrated classes is to a certain extent. From that point on, they no longer see any reason to remain silent and react,” Mostaghel warns officials.
“News of social ills, reports of people’s worsening economic situation, and them being forced to eliminate items such as meat and poultry from their tables, should be considered as countdowns and alarms [before another uprising],” Mostaghel adds.
The state-run Ebtekar daily also acknowledged on Monday the rift between Iran’s poor population and the minority of wealthy elites. “In a process that occurs sooner or later, the gap between rich and poor becomes so great that the lower classes will behave unpredictably,” Ebtekar daily wrote.
