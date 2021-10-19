Paul Inouye's Years as Managing Director of Lehman Brothers
Over the course of an extremely long and successful career in investment banking, Paul Inouye has accepted key appointments with leading technology banks such as Morgan Stanley, Perella Weinberg Partners, the Piper Jaffray Technology Group of U.S. Bancorp, and Robertson Stephens. One of the highlights of his professional history is the nearly three years he spent as a managing director with Lehman Brothers.
A Brief Professional History of Paul Inouye
Born in San Francisco and raised in San Carlos, Paul Inouye attended Bellarmine College Prep in San Jose and the University of California Berkeley before leaving his California home to secure his Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School at the University Pennsylvania. In addition to his work with Lehman Brothers, he served as a technology investment banker at Morgan Stanley, US Bancorp Piper Jaffray, Perella Weinberg, and Moelis & Company.
Paul is a skilled athlete who played rugby at both high school and college levels outside of the business world. Over the years, he has completed the Vineman Ironman, the Vineman Half Ironman, the Hawaiian Half Ironman, the San Francisco, Avenue of the Giants, and lastly, Paul Inouye mentions, New York City marathons.
Paul Inouye’s Contributions to Lehman Brothers
Lehman Brothers Media banking group secured Paul to head strategic investment banking for clients in the tech market’s Internet and Digital Media fields. Partnering with the firm’s technology team, he worked out of Silicon Valley’s bank offices.
Specifically, Lehman brought Paul aboard to important broker technology, media, and telecom deals that existed at the nexus of both media and new media.
Mr. Inouye, with his deep array of existing relationships with leading Internet and digital media companies, helped position Lehman Brothers at the forefront of global independent advice in this important and Paul Inouye says growing technology sector.
