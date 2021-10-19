Global Tongue Cleaner Market Is Expected to Reach $617.6 Million by 2030: Says AMR

Increase in consumer awareness concerning oral hygiene and growing understanding about benefits of tongue cleaners in the developing countries drive the growth of the global tongue cleaner market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global tongue cleaner market was estimated at $404.3 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $617.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in consumer awareness concerning oral hygiene and growing understanding about benefits of tongue cleaners in the developing countries drive the growth of the global tongue cleaner market. On the other hand, potential threat of substitution impedes the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rapid growth of online retail platform is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

The disrupted supply chain impacted the global tongue cleaner market negatively, especially during the initial phase.

Nevertheless, as the global situation is getting better at a slow & steady pace, the market is anticipated to revive soon.



The global tongue cleaner market is analyzed across material type, demographics, distribution channel, and region.Based on material type, the metal segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding aroundthree-fifths of the global market. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on demographics, the adults segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global market. The kids segment, on the other hand, is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across Europe held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global market. The market across Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include North Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global tongue cleaner market report include Dr. Tungs, AMANO, Oxyfresh, Wisdom, SUPERSMILE, Banyan Botanicals, Water Pik, Inc., Tongue Sweeper, TePe Good, and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.(DenTek). These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

