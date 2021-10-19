Global Gypsum Board Market Size Forecast Till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in gypsum board market research report are Saint-Gobain, Knauf, USG Corporation, National Gypsum Company, Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd., USG Boral, Eagle Materials Inc., China National Building Material Co., Ltd., Taishan Gypsum Co., Ltd, Fletcher Building, Cabot Gypsum ULC and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights™, the global gypsum board market size is projected to reach USD 53.68 billion by the end of 2026. The rising construction activities across the world will emerge in favor of market growth. The market was worth USD 39.91 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

A gypsum board is a type of material that is used as drywall in several infrastructure construction activities. Accounting to the exceptional properties of the product such as low cost, ease of installation, and resistance to external factors such as water and fire, the product is being widely adopted by major businesses across the world. The presence of several large-scale companies, coupled with the variations in product offerings will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.





Key Players Assessment in this Research:

The report offers a detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe. It provides details of the major vendors involved in this market. A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile generated revenue, pricing of goods and the manufactured products is incorporated in the report. The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report. The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in this market report.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/gypsum-board-market-102718





List of companies profiled in the gypsum board market are:

Saint-Gobain

Knauf

USG Corporation

National Gypsum Company

Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd.

USG Boral

Eagle Materials Inc.

China National Building Material Co., Ltd.

Taishan Gypsum Co., Ltd

Fletcher Building

Cabot Gypsum ULC

The emphasis on recycling products will create a subsequent demand for gypsum boards across the world. Increasing environmental concerns and depletion of resources have been the triggering factors that have encouraged manufacturers to incorporate dry walls or gypsum boards. The rising construction activities, as well as industrialization, will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in the global market.





Browse Summary of This Research Insights with Detailed TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/gypsum-board-market-102718





Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Collaborations Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have made influenced the growth of the market in recent years. With a bid to acquiring a wider customer base, several large scale companies are looking to acquire smaller and medium enterprises. A few of the major company mergers have been highlighted in the report.

In November 2019, Saint-Gobain announced that it has completed the acquisition of Continental Building Products. The company is a US based manufacturer of construction materials and through its acquisition, Saint-Gobain will look to strengthen its portfolio of gypsum products. Saint-Gobain’s latest acquisition will have a huge impact on the growth of the gypsum board market in the forthcoming years.





Asia Pacific Currently Dominates the Market; Rising Construction Activities to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing gypsum board market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific currently dominates the market. The constantly rising construction activities, coupled with the increasing industrialization in emerging countries such as India, China, and Japan will aid the growth of the market. Besides Asia Pacific, the market in North America will also witness considerable growth in the coming years. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 16.21 billion and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years.





Quick Buy – Gypsum Board Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102718





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Gypsum Board Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Regular Board Type X Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application New Housing New Commercial Rework & Remodel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Gypsum Board Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Regular Board Type X Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application New Housing New Commercial Rework & Remodel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada



TOC Continued…!





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/gypsum-board-market-102718





Key Industry Development:

February 2020: CertainTeed Gypsum, a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, announced that it plans to close its gypsum wallboard facility at Cody in April 2020.





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Industrial Fasteners Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Metal Fasteners, and Plastic Fasteners), By Product (Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non-Threaded, and Aerospace Grade), By Application (Automotive, Aerospace, Building & Construction, Industrial Machinery, Home Appliances, Lawns & Gardens, Motors & Pumps, Furniture, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Antimicrobial Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Plastics, Biopolymers, Paper & Paperboard, and Others), By Antimicrobial Agents (Organic Acid, Bacteriocins, and Others), By Type (Bags, Pouches, Trays, and Others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs





Read Press Release: