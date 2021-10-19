Cannabidiol (CBD) Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2020-2027
An increase in awareness about the therapeutic benefits and healing properties of Cannabidiol is expected to benefit the market growth.
According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Cannabidiol Market By Treatment (CBD Oil, Supplements), and Distribution (Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores, e-Commerce and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027." The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
— Allied Market Research
Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of 113 identified cannabinoids in cannabis plants and accounts for up to 40% of the plant's extract. It is the second most prevalent of the active ingredients of cannabis (marijuana). CBD is commonly used to address anxiety, and for patients who suffer through the misery of insomnia. CBD oil is used in several medical applications such as treatment of anxiety and depression, stress relief, diabetes prevention, mitigation of pain, alleviation of cancer symptoms, and acne reduction.
The Major Key Players Are:
CVS Health, Rite Aid, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Isodiol International Inc., Medical Marijuana Inc., Elixinol, Folium Biosciences, NULeaf Naturals LLC, Pharmahemp d.o.o, and Encoda Inc.
Covid-19 Scenario:
1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track
Key Benefits of the Report:
This study presents the analytical depiction of the global cannabidiol market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global cannabidiol market share.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global cannabidiol market growth scenario.
The report provides a detailed global cannabidiol market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.
