Medical Elastomers Market Overview, Size, Share, Industry Outlook, Statistics, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

The global medical elastomers market size is expected to reach USD 11.57 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.8%, over the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Major factors driving market revenue growth are increasing requirements for medical devices, increasing global aging population, rapid advancements in thermoplastic elastomer processing technologies, and preference for single-use medical devices. Elastomers are types of natural or synthetic polymers that have elastic properties. Medical elastomers are used to manufacture different medical products.Medical elastomers are widely used in the manufacturing process of medical tubes, catheters, syringes, implants, and others due to their different physical properties such as design flexibility, durability, biocompatibility, and effective performance. Medical tubes segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing application of medical tubes in diagnosis and treatment processes of different diseases. Asia Pacific market is expected to register faster revenue CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing aging population, steady advancements in the healthcare sector, and increasing investment by private investors in research and development activities for elastomersGet more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1919 Some major players in the market include:BASF SE, DowDuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Royal DSM, Trelleborg AB, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Celanese Corporation, PolyOne Corporation, Teknor Apex, and Kuraray Co. Ltd.The global materials & chemicals industry has gained major momentum over recent years, owing to many favorable factors. Major factors contributing to industry revenue growth include rise in global populace and rapid surge in demand for essential consumer goods including soaps, detergents, personal care & hygiene products, cosmetics, and other consumer products. Other factors driving industry revenue growth are extensive use of raw materials & chemicals in various industries including buildings & construction, agriculture, food & beverage, power & energy, pulp & paper, textile, automotive, and consumer goods industries, rising environmental awareness among consumers worldwide, growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable materials and chemicals, and rising demand for organic, high-performance chemicals.Some Key Highlights From the Report:In August 2021, LG Chem invested USD 2.21 billion in production of eco-friendly materials in South Korea. The company will produce polybutylene adipate terephthalate and polyolefin elastomer for various applications in automotive, wire and cable coatings, films, medical, adhesives, footwear, and foam industries.Thermoplastic elastomers segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to rising demand for thermoplastic elastomers for manufacturing catheters, medical tubes, medical bags, and other medical devices.North America accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the global market in 2020. Rising demand for medical devices such as medical tubes, syringes, catheters, and others, and robust presence of major market players are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.We Have Recent Updates of Medical Elastomers Market in Sample Copy: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1919 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the medical elastomers market based on product type, technology, end-use, and region:Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)Thermoset ElastomersThermoplastic ElastomersTechnology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)Extrusion TubingCompression MoldingInjection MoldingOthersEnd-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)Medical TubesCathetersSyringesImplantsOthersDirectly Purchase/Place an Order for a copy of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1919 Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaKey questions answered in the reportWhat will be the Image recognition Market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?Which segment is currently leading the market?In which region will the market find its highest growth?Which players will take the lead in the market?What are the key drivers and restraints of the Image recognition market’s growth?Research MethodologyData triangulation and Image recognition Market breakdownResearch assumptions Research data including primary and secondary dataPrimary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insightsSecondary data includes key data from secondary sourcesTable Of Content:Chapter 1. Market Synopsis1.1. Market Definition1.2. Research Scope & Premise1.3. Methodology1.4. Market Estimation TechniqueChapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028Chapter 3. Indicative MetricsChapter 4. Medical Elastomers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis4.1. Medical Elastomers Market Material Segmentation Analysis4.2. Industrial Outlook4.2.1. Market indicators analysis4.2.2. Market drivers analysis4.2.2.1. Increasing awareness for advanced medical facilities4.2.2.2. Rapid development of Healthcare industry4.2.3. Market restraints analysis4.2.3.1. High initial investments4.3. Technological Insights4.4. Regulatory Framework4.5. ETOP Analysis4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis4.8. Price trend Analysis4.9. Customer Mapping4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis4.11. Global Recession InfluenceContinue…Explore Reports and Data’s Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:Swimming Pool Chemical Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/swimming-pool-chemical-market Isononyl Acrylate Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/isononyl-acrylate-market