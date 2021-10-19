Deputy Director of RFI in charge of African languages, and other prominent jury members join 2021 West and Central Africa Journalism Awards

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) (www.IOM.int), the UN Migration agency, is excited to announce that the Deputy Director of RFI in charge of African Languages, Mr. Yves Rocle, the President of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), Mr Amadou Gallo Fall, and the Chief Executive Officer of Generation Unlimited (UNICEF), Dr. Kevin Frey, have joined the list of the esteemed panel of judges for the 2021 West and Central Africa Migration Journalism Awards (https://bit.ly/3FJn9jr).

Here is the final list of Jury members:

Mr. Yves Rocle, Deputy Director of RFI in charge of African Languages

Mr Amadou Gallo Fall, President of the Basketball Africa League (BAL)

Dr. Kevin Frey, Chief Executive Officer of Generation Unlimited (UNICEF)

Ms. Fatma Samoura, Secretary General of FIFA

Ms. Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala: Action Senior Vice President/Vice President for Finance and Chief Finance Officer for African Development Bank Group (AfDB)

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Nigerian politician and former member of the Nigeria Federal House of Representatives representing Ikorodu Constituency in Lagos State

Mr. Alpha Seydi Ba, IOM Spokesperson and Regional Media and Communications Officer in West and Central Africa

Ms. Hind Aissaoui Bennani, IOM Regional Migration, Environment and Climate Change Specialist for West and Central Africa

Ms. Emily Cholette, IOM Project Manager for Migrants as Messengers

Mr. Christian Yoka, Africa Director of the French Development Agency (AFD)

Mr. Filipe de Botton, Founder of the Portuguese Diaspora Council

Ms. Fatoumata Lejeune-Kaba, Head of External Engagement Unit of the West Africa Regional Office, UNHCR

Mr. Selim Meddeb Hamrouni, Senior Editor, UNHCR Regional Bureau for West and Central Africa

Ms. Ramatoulaye Diene, Senegalese community Radio Journalist and member of the Young Journalists’ Network About Migration

Mr. Ibrahim Kargbo, A returned migrant, Activist, Musician, Songwriter and Actor

Jury Chairman, Mr. Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group

This journalist competition is aimed at fostering quality reporting in West and Central Africa on migration subject-matters including environmental migration, migrant reintegration, awareness raising about irregular migration and alternatives to irregular migration in the region.

The competition, submission of entries ended on 15, October 2021. The winning journalists will be announced at virtual Award Ceremony on November 10, 2021. The emerging Eight winners would be awarded prizes up to USD 1,250 each, and a plaque of recognition.

Media Contact: Alpha Seydi BA IOM Spokesperson and Regional Media and Communications Officer in West and Central Africa aba@iom.int +221 77 345 74 54

About IOM: Established in 1951, IOM is the leading intergovernmental organization in the field of migration and works closely with governmental, intergovernmental and non-governmental partners. With 173 member states, a further 8 states holding observer status and offices in over 100 countries, IOM is dedicated to promoting humane and orderly migration for the benefit of all. It does so by providing services and advice to governments and migrants. IOM works to help ensure the orderly and humane management of migration to promote international cooperation on migration issues, to assist in the search for practical solutions to migration problems and to provide humanitarian assistance to migrants in need, including refugees and internally displaced people. The IOM Constitution recognizes the link between migration and economic, social and cultural development, as well as to the right of freedom of movement. IOM activities that cut across these areas include the promotion of international migration law, policy debate and guidance, protection of migrants' rights, migration health and the gender dimension of migration.

For further information, please visit our website for IOM’s Regional Office in West and Central Africa: https://RODakar.IOM.int.