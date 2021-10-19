Cannabis Extract Market Segmentation and Analysis by Latest Trends and Growth by Regional Forecast, 2030
The report provides a detailed Global Cannabis extract market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years
Cannabis Extract Market by Type (Tinctures, Oils), and Extract Type (Full Spectrum, Isolates):Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.
Cannabis extracts entail a wide category of products that includes any extract of the cannabis plant, including extracts from marijuana and hemp. These extracts contain high levels of cannabinoids like CBD and THC, much higher by weight than the dry cannabis flowers, leaves, or stems. Hemp extracts will contain higher levels of CBD, while marijuana extracts have higher levels of THC. The high concentrations of cannabinoids in cannabis extracts mean that one can vape less and less often than if one were to smoke dry flowers. Cannabis extracts are created by passing a solvent through finely ground cured or fresh cannabis material, including the flower, leaves, and stems. When made with fresh flowers, extracts are sometimes called live resin. Common solvents include safe choices like CO2 or solvents like butane, hexane, and more that can be toxic if not properly purged from the extract. Marijuana extracts can also be made by hot pressing fresh or dry marijuana buds, allowing the flower’s oil to squeeze out.
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as
Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), Tikun Olam (Israel), Cannabis Science Inc. (US), Aphria Inc. (Canada), Maricann Group Inc. (Canada), Tilray Inc. (Canada), VIVO Cannabis Inc. (Canada), Medical Marijuana, Inc. (US), STENOCARE (Denmark), Cronos Group Inc. (Canada), Terra Tech Corp. (US), and MedMen (US).
Covid-19 Scenario:
1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track
Key benefits of the report:
This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Cannabis extract industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Cannabis extract market share.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to highlight the global Cannabis extract market growth scenario.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
The report provides a detailed global Cannabis extract market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.
Questions answered in the Cannabis Extract Market research report:
What are the leading market players active in the Cannabis extract market?
What current trends will influence the market in the next few years?
What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?
